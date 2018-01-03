Patty Jenkins has revealed that Wonder Woman 2 will be a totally different experience than the first outing when it hits the big screen in 2019. When Wonder Woman arrived in theaters over the summer, expectations weren't super high, but the movie came out and broke records for both the DCEU and for Patty Jenkins. Moviegoers flocked to see the first female-led superhero movie in a decade. The empowering adventure, starring Gal Gadot, ended up as one of the year's highest grossing blockbusters, and a sequel was announced shortly after it premiered, leading many to speculate how Warner Bros. and Jenkins would handle this follow-up.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Patty Jenkins revealed that she has no intention of making a carbon copy of the first Wonder Woman movie. As it turns out, she wants to make something that is completely different this time around, which may prove to be quite the challenge. However, Jenkins knows what she's doing and the team forged with herself and Gal Gadot seems to be unstoppable, since they awarded the DCEU with its best reviews in its short history. Jenkins had this to say about the differences between the two movies.

"We're actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it's its own movie completely, so it's not 'two' to us. It's an entirely new adventure together that we couldn't be luckier (to do)."

In addition to talking about how much different Wonder Woman 2 will be, Patty Jenkins also discussed the possibility of a cameo from the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. Carter was considered for a cameo in the first movie, but was not able to pull it off due to scheduling conflicts. Jenkins is careful not to be definitive in her answer and instead goes the liberal route, leaving us with, "we'll see." She explains.

"We'll see. Lynda is one of the dearest people to us, has been a great mentor and dear friend. And we actually desperately tried to get her in the first one and we had the scheduling that couldn't work, so she's always been a part of our Wonder Woman family. We won't say anything yet, but we certainly-there's no lack of trying."

Wonder Woman played a major role in Justice League, but not even her strength could save that movie from box office failure. However, it has been noted by many that Gal Gadot's performance, along with Ezra Miller's portrayal of The Flash, were the highlights of a cinematic experience that has been described a something "Frankensteined together" by Joss Whedon after lengthy reshoots. As long as Wonder Woman 2 stays away from the pitfalls of Justice League, it'll be fine and may even go on to beat the records of the first movie.

Wonder Woman 2 has a release date of November 1st, 2019, so it's going to be a while before we see Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman on the big screen. Wonder Woman was a self-contained story and that soared, both critically and box office-wise , so why mess with that formula? The big question now is what time period Wonder Woman 2 will tackle. There have been hints at either a Cold War or World War II setting, so it'll be interesting to see where Patty Jenkins decides to take the story and just how different that it will be from the first one. You can read the rest of the interview with Patty Jenkins via Entertainment Tonight Canada.