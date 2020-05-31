Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has shot down rumors of a Diana Prince and Barbara Ann Minerva romance. Comic Book movies have been evolving and branching out over the years. Marvel Studios will introduce their first-ever gay superhero in the upcoming Eternals movie, which hits theaters early next year. DC fans were hoping that Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig's characters might have a romance in Wonder Woman 1984, but that isn't going to happen, though it could have.

When it comes down to it, Patty Jenkins had another storyline for Wonder Woman 1984. It's all about the mysterious return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. We're not sure how the character comes back officially, but there has been plenty of speculation about Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord having something to do with it. Jenkins had this to say when recently asked about a possible romance between Diana Prince and Barbara Ann Minerva.

"It might have [happened] in a different storyline. But because this storyline was so clearly about Steve (Trevor, played by Chris Pine) coming back, the whole story was about Steve. It's all a love story with Steve. There wasn't room for two for Diana."

Patty Jenkins shot down the romance between Diana Prince and Barbara Ann Minerva in Wonder Woman 1984, but Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig played it up in the very same article, which may lead to some confusion among fans. When asked whether Prince and Minerva were on a date during a specific scene from the trailer, Wiig questioned. "Oh, for a lesbian thing?" Gadot then teased, "The sexual tension is always there, I can tell you that!" Regardless, it won't be happening on the big screen.

Diana Prince only has eyes for Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, even in his 1980s apparel. DC fans have been waiting a long time to see the sequel, especially since it was originally slated to open in theaters back in November. From there, it was going to open in June, which isn't going to happen due to the world's current state of affairs. Movie theaters are still closed and it doesn't look like they are going to reopen until July. If all goes according to plan, Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on August 14th.

In January 2019, Patty Jenkins revealed that she had already mapped out a story for Wonder Woman 3. Instead of going back in time, the third installment will take place in modern times, though it's going to be a while before we all end up seeing it. The director stated in 2019 that the wait would be longer due to how long it took to get the first sequel out. Jenkins didn't know that the movie was going to get pushed back again at that point in time. Regardless, Wonder Woman 1984 should be opening in theaters soon now. The interview with Jenkins was originally conducted by SFX magazine.