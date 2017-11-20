Justice League may not have been the movie many critics wanted it to be, but we did get more of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and that's a good thing in the eyes of most fans. Some have criticized the way in which she was portrayed in the movie, but that has in no way hampered fan desire to see Wonder Woman 2. Now, Gadot has shed some light on what she would like to see from Diana Prince in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Gal Gadot has explored a different side of Wonder Woman in each movie she has appeared in so far. Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and Justice League have all brought forth different qualities of Diana Prince. In terms of Wonder Woman 2, in a recent interview, Gadot says she wants to explore some of the character's different values and ultimately create a "Wonder Woman Bible." Here's what she had to say about it.

"So many journeys she can experience. She has so many beautiful values. Each chapter is about different values of Wonder Woman. I think that could be really awesome. It's like the Wonder Woman bible."

Through no fault of her own, some feel that Gal Gadot took a bit step back in Justice League. The way in which she was filmed sexualized her more than Wonder Woman did and she became something of a mother figure for the Justice League. Since Wonder Woman 2 is going to take place before the events of Justice League and, perhaps most importantly, since the sequel sees Patty Jenkins returning to the director's chair, that's not likely to happen again.

Details about Wonder Woman 2 are largely being kept under wraps at this point, but we know the movie is going to be another period piece. This time, set against the backdrop of the Cold War. A different setting could allow for Gal Gadot to showcase some of these different values and add another chapter in the Wonder Woman Bible, so to speak. It definitely sounds like we're going to see something a bit different from Diana Prince next time around, which can only help keep the movie interesting.

Wonder Woman remains one of the biggest hits of 2017. Not only did the movie make a truly impressive $821.7 million at the global box office, but it also has a 92 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed movies of the year as well. It may even wind up with some Oscar nominations, if all goes well. So it's no mystery that Warner Bros. is making Wonder Woman 2, which is set to arrive in theaters on November 1, 2019, a top priority. You can check out the full interview with Gal Gadot, courtesy of the Today YouTube channel, for yourself below.