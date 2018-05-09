Patty Jenkins is getting a big raise for her work on Wonder Woman 2. The director is a major part of what made Wonder Woman so successful and Warner Bros. wanted her back in the director's chair for the sequel from the very beginning. But Jenkins took it upon herself to negotiate a deal on par with what other directors, namely top-notch male directors, can command in Hollywood. To say the least, she was successful as she is reportedly set to make $9 million for her work on the sequel.

Negotiations took some time, but Patty Jenkins closed her deal to direct Wonder Woman 2 August of last year. Because Warner Bros. didn't lock her down for multiple movies out of the gate, Jenkins was in a position to work for this major deal. According to a new report that reveals what some of Hollywood's elite are making for their biggest projects, Jenkins is making more than three times what she made for the first Wonder Woman.

This deal makes Patty Jenkins the highest-paid female director ever. Previously, the record was held by Nancy Meyers (The Holiday, Something's Gotta Give), who at one point was making $5 million per movie. It was reported that Jenkins initially made $1 million for her work on Wonder Woman. Given that the movie made so much at the box office, she likely earned a hefty bonus, which is why this new report says she will be making three times what she made previously, but she will be getting paid nine times her initial pay, which is incredible.

Last year, Patty Jenkins spoke about the responsibility she felt to negotiate her deal for Wonder Woman 2. Men have historically been paid much more than their female counterparts in Hollywood and Jenkins knew she was in a position to make some change. This was more about making a point than it was about earning herself a massive paycheck.

"Women who have not been in a system that allows them to build up the same level of pay as men are not able to be paid the same as men forever if that's the way it continues. You have to ask for it to happen, and you have to ask when you're the appropriate person...I knew when Charlize had to do it on 'Snow White and the Huntsman,' and I felt that it was my job to do it here."

As for what we're going to see in Wonder Woman 2, the 80s set movie will take place at the end of the Cold War era and Gal Gadot will be back as the titular DC hero. So this movie will once again be taking place prior to the events of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Kristen Wiig has been cast as the main villain Cheetah. Warner Bros. is releasing the movie on November 1, 2019. Assuming the sequel makes the same kind of money the first Wonder Woman did, the money they're paying Patty Jenkins will have been money well spent. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.