One of the most hotly anticipated movies of the summer is Wonder Woman 1984. While the release date has been changed to August 14, promotions by the cast and crew are moving ahead on social media. Recently, Empire released exclusive new HD images from the movie, along with an interview with Gal Gadot regarding what has changed for Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman since her last solo film.

"The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn't understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that's not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She's much more mature and very wise. However, she's very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she's guarded. And then something crazy happens."

The crazy occurrence no doubt is a reference to the reappearance of Steve Trevor in Diana's life. Trevor, played by Chris Pine, was a fighter pilot and spy who first entered Diana's life during World War II, when he washed up on the shores of Themyscira.

Diana saved Steve from drowning, and the two worked together to gather a group of rebels and assist in ending the war by destroying Ares, the God of War. Along the way, Diana fell in love with Steve. But their romance was doomed when Steve was forced to fly a plane carrying a batch of explosives out of a german camp to be detonated in the sky, with Steve still inside the plane.

The Wonder Woman 2 trailer, set in 1984, has already revealed that Steve somehow makes a reentry in Diana's life at that time, although the events of Batman V Superman and Justice League feature a Diana who is still mourning the loss of Steve in present times.

This means that the Steve that we will meet in Wonder Woman 1984 is either an illusion, a fake, or the character will once again die at the end of the film. However the story pans out, fans will be happy to see the romance between Diana and Steve revisited, since one of the highlights of the original Wonder Woman had been the romantic subplot and the chemistry between Chris Pine and Gal Gadot, something the actress explained she was happy to dive back into.

"Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success. And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and [co-writer] Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back."

Of the two images released along with the interview, one shows Dian and Steve in each other's arms, while the other is a close-up of Diana in her golden armor, complete with collapsible metallic wings that allow her to fly without her invisible jet, which has not made an appearance in the DCEU so far. These images and cover come from Empire Online.