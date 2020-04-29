Wonder Woman already has an incredible arsenal of superpowers at her disposal, but if a new promotional image is to be believed, she is about to get another one. The image in question teases that Diana Prince will be able to fly in the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

According to sources, these promotional images are from an upcoming tie-in calendar. The image that appears to show Wonder Woman in flight is part of a pair, with the other image depicting the Amazonian Goddess sporting her iconic battle armor while striking a typically strong, superhero-style pose with both her hands on her waist. The second image though is much more interesting and shows the DC icon wearing the same armor, only this time she looks to be in midflight, soaring high amongst the clouds.

Since her introduction in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman has not demonstrated an ability to fly, though there have been hints that she is able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. Over the years though, varying depictions of Wonder Woman have also meant different takes on whether or not she can fly like her Justice League teammate Superman or not.

The classic TV series starring Lynda Carter, she is unable to take flight and instead relies on her invisible jet, something which fans have been looking forward to seeing on the big screen and which has been rumored to make an appearance in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. This was also the case in the Super Friends cartoons, whereas in the more recent animated shows Justice League and Justice League Unlimited Diana was once again able to fly unaided.

During the Golden Age of comics, Diana was able to fly, but that started to change by the time the Silver Age came around, with Diana's flight being reduced to her being able to glide on the air, rather than defy gravity. When the character was rebooted in 2011, and her origins were tied to the Gods and Goddesses of Greek mythology, she was granted the capability to fully take flight by Hermes. Since her origins are very similar to that in the modern live-action depiction, it makes sense that she would be able to once again take flight. Though why she has so far not used this talent so far in the DC cinematic universe is anyone's guess. Maybe she just did not want to show off.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman will drop the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, with the sequel finding Diana at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with two formidable foes - Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, once again played by Chris Pine, who has returned from the dead under mysterious circumstances.

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, and once again stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. on August 14, 2020, having been postponed from its original June release date due to ongoing global circumstances. These images come to us courtesy of Comicbookmovie.com.

