After the groundbreaking success of this summer's colossal hit Wonder Woman, it was no surprise when the sequel Wonder Woman 2 was officially announced at Comic-Con, and now director Patty Jenkins has shed some new light on the story. While the December 13, 2019 date was first announced at SDCC, it was confirmed earlier this month that the Wonder Woman 2 release date has been bumped up to November 1, 2019, with filming set to begin next summer and director Patty Jenkins currently working on the script with a new writer, Dave Callaham (Godzilla), who came aboard in September. During a recent podcast appearance, Patty Jenkins shed some light on what the sequel will cover, revealing a great love story that tackles some big issues as well, while introducing some new characters.

"It's really still going to other values of hers, and a similar formula insofar as making a great, enjoyable fun movie but that ultimately in its third act turns some very big issues, and a very big experience that will aim to have slightly more weight and profundity than it has to have. Because that's a formula that I really like, and I like the idea of taking somebody on a very solid, great journey but that arrives at a bigger question being answered. So it's like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she's here now and she's fully developed, it's got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I'm so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie."

Unfortunately, the director wouldn't shed any light on who these new characters may be, but it seems she is already deep into developing the story with Dave Callaham, since she spoke about the sequel's third act, although it remains to be seen how much of the script is actually written or not. Shortly after Wonder Woman hit theaters, Patty Jenkins confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 will be set in America, unlike the first movie that was set in World War I-era England and on Diana Prince's homeland of Themyscira. There have also been rumors that the movie may be set in the 1980s, with Diana Prince taking on Cold War Russian enemies, and it's possible that setting could be used to bring back Chris Pine as an aging Steve Trevor.

We also reported in September that a GLAAD ambassador started a petition to make Wonder Woman bisexual in the sequel, which comes a year after comic book writer Greg Rucka confirmed that Wonder Woman is bisexual in the comics. Whether or not this suggestion will be implemented into the movie remains to be seen, but it certainly would provide an interesting wrinkle to the story, especially if the sequel is set in present day and not in the 1980s, since it could provide a new love interest for Diana Prince. It will likely be quite some time before any official story details are released though, as Patty Jenkins and Dave Callaham are still working on the script.

Wonder Woman 2 starts shooting in the summer of 2018, although no specific locations have been locked down. If the movie will in fact be set in modern-day America, it seems unlikely that shooting will take place in the U.K., but that has yet to be confirmed. Aside from Gal Gadot, no other cast members have been confirmed yet, but hopefully we'll start hearing more official details about Wonder Woman 2 soon. In the meantime, you can head on over to Variety to listen to Patty Jenkins' full podcast appearance.