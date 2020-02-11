DC fans buckle up because we've got a bunch of new images from Wonder Woman 1984. It could easily be argued that this is the most highly-anticipated movie of the year, given how successful Gal Gadot's first solo adventure as the famed DC Comics hero was when it hit theaters in 2017. Yet, much of what we're going to see unfold remains a mystery. These new photos peel back that mystery just a bit.

First off, a couple of the shots, including a new Entertainment Weekly magazine cover, feature Diana Prince decked out in her new golden eagle armor, and the images give us a much better look at the new getup. It's both strikingly different than her iconic costume, but undoubtedly impressive and flashy. Another image sees Wonder Woman, in her more familiar costume, whipping out her lasso and taking out some dudes in Washington D.C. It's an action shot that matches up with some of what we saw in the movie's first trailer.

Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, for reasons that are still unexplained, returns in a few of these shots as well. One of them sees him flying in a jet with Diana as fireworks light up the sky in the background. Another sees Steve rocking a fanny pack, in true 80s fashion, with Diana walking up behind him. One of the more intriguing photos in the bunch gives us a look at the movie's villains, Barbara Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). They are examining ancient artifacts in an office, which could wind up being important to the sequel's plot, but no further details were provided with the image.

The final two photos focus on Gal Gadot, one of which sees her taking care of some business in a mall, while another is a behind-the-scenes shot that sees her working alongside returning director Patty Jenkins. Wonder Woman grossed more than $800 million at the global box office and was the first DCEU movie to be met with widespread critical acclaim. Getting Jenkins back was crucial for Warner Bros. and, after some tough negotiating, they got the deal done. So seeing her here, though not revealing, is important.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the sequel at this time, but we know it will take place during the heart of the Cold War, with Diana having two major villains to deal with. Due to its 80s setting, it will still be set long before the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Other returning cast members include Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on June 5. Be sure to check out the new photos for yourself below. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.

.@GalGadot takes flight in her radiant return as Wonder Woman! 👊 For our March cover, she shares an inside look at Wonder Woman’s journey from WWI to the neon-soaked ‘80s in #WW84: https://t.co/1diJ13YMFO Story by @Leahbatspic.twitter.com/FBw7WdMWHa — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 11, 2020