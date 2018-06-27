Production for Wonder Woman 1984 is currently underway and director Patty Jenkins has served up a first look photo from the set that features Kristen Wiig. When filming started a few weeks ago, Jenkins and star Gal Gadot shared the first pictures of Steve Trevor and Diana Prince, respectively. DC fans have been anxiously awaiting Kristen Wiig's arrival to the set and now we have our first view of her Barbara Minerva character, which means that we should have a look at her version of Cheetah in the near future.

Kristen Wiig was announced as the main villain for Wonder Woman 1984 back in March of this year and many have been wondering how Wiig will be as Cheetah. For now, we have an image of Barbara Minerva before she turns into the supervillain with some awesome 1980s-style hair and wardrobe. It isn't clear how the sequel will take on the Cheetah origin story, but it has been heavily rumored that Diana Prince and Minerva will be friendly before the transformation takes place.

It is believed that Wonder Woman 1984 will be loosely based on the Rebirth comic series. Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva is actually the third individual to be associated with the Cheetah name and is initially friendly with Diana Prince before she is transformed into the villain during an archaeological expedition. In the Rebirth series, Barbara blames Diana for what happened to her, which is where the grudge takes shape. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but even if it is based off of the Rebirth series, it will be a loose adaptation like Marvel Studios did with Infinity War.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have been offering first looks from Wonder Woman 1984, which has fans excited. Normally, we'd have some behind-the-scenes pictures taken by fans that are leaked, but Gadot and Jenkins have stepped up the game. Instead of keeping everything a secret, they're allowing a little bit of information out, giving fans first looks that are official and of awesome quality. Hopefully, more projects will continue this route since it also works as free promotion as well. Even with all of the pictures from the set of Wonder Woman 1984 being shared, nothing has been spoiled and there are plenty of mysteries to solve, especially the whole return of Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently filming outdoors in the Washington DC area and fans have been able to sneak some footage of the cast and crew on the set, which may have also been a big indicator as to why Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins have been sharing official photos. Last week footage from the set of the sequel featured Gadot in full costume running around the streets and possibly even piloting the Invisible Jet, so maybe we'll even get an official picture of Wonder Woman in her in Invisible Jet. For now, Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva will have to do. You can see the picture below, thanks to Patty Jenkins' Twitter account.