Will Lynda Carter actually appear in Wonder Woman 2? The ball is totally in director Patty Jenkins' court, but the discussions have been happening. Carter originally portrayed the iconic DC hero on the Wonder Woman TV series in the 70s, decades before Gal Gadot would appear in the record-breaking, live-action movie. Fans really want to see her at least make a cameo, if not in a more significant role and it sounds like that may well happen, if all goes well.

The 66-year-old actress, who a little while back got a sorely-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recently appeared on an episode of Today. During the course of the conversation, talk turned to Wonder Woman 2. Lynda Carter discussed her possible inclusion, confirming that talks have been happening between her and Patty Jenkins, but that nothing is set just yet. Here's what she had to say about it.

"That is up to Patty Jenkins. I've been talking to her about it. She's given me some hints about it and I guess it's up to Warner Bros if they want to spend the money. [...] It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do."

Patty Jenkins spent a lot of time working out her deal to return for Wonder Woman 2. She's not only getting a record payday for her work, but she's going to have a lot of say in the creative process. As Lynda Carter says, Warner Bros. has to be willing to put up the money for anything related to the sequel. However, it's likely that if Jenkins insists that there is a role for Carter in the movie that the studio will go along with it. This is something that will please fans and, financially speaking, it can't be more than a drop in the bucket.

Wonder Woman 2 is set to begin production this June, with Gal Gadot returning as the famed warrior. The movie will be taking place prior to the events of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, much like the first Wonder Woman. This time, the hero will be tackling a threat in the Cold War era. The major foe, as rumored long before it was officially announced, will be Cheetah. Former Saturday Night Live cast member and Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig has been tapped to play the DC villain.

Lynda Carter has previously discussed conversations that have taken place between her and Patty Jenkins, and they were even hoping to get her into the first Wonder Woman at one point. Hopefully they can iron out the details and make it happen this time around. Wonder Woman 2, which is one of very few live-action DC projects that is a sure thing after the failure of Justice League at the box office, is currently set for release on November 1, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Today.