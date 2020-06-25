Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most hotly anticipated sequels amongst comic book fans, thanks largely to the original Wonder Woman movie that saw Gal Gadot assume the mantle of the most famous Amazonian princess in fiction. And yet, Gadot revealed that there is little connection between the events of the first and the second adventure, save for featuring the same main characters.

"We don't pick up the story where we left it last, because it was 66 years ago. So she's been living for over six decades by herself, in man's world, serving mankind and doing good. And this story is a story of its own. I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it's Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor. But other than that, it's a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new."

Wonder Woman 1984 sees the action move from the second World War of the first film to the 1980s. where a new era of mass communication and surveillance has created a fresh menace for Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman to deal with. Also in the mix is Kristen Wiig as Wonder Woman's arch-nemesis from the comics, the Cheetah. Wiig also feels that the upcoming movie is very much its own thing, with a different vibe from the original Wonder Woman.

"It really doesn't feel like a sequel in that... everything's different. The posters, the music, everything... Obviously the posters are different! I meant, like the style! A lot of time, with the sequel, you want to show the connection to the first one. And this one..."

Even though Wonder Woman is once again taking center stage of the narrative, Gal Gadot believes the superheroine is a very different person than she was in the original film, which is a direct result of having stayed in Man's World for decades now instead of being a newcomer like in the first one.

"I feel, in the first movie, a big thing that we played off was the naiveté of Diana. And she's not naive anymore. She's been around. She's wiser. She's more mature. We meet a very much evolved character in this one."

The trailers for the upcoming movie have already established that this Diana is not the wide-eyed Amazon who is literally fresh-off-the-boat from Paradise Island. When a seemingly resurrected Steve Trevor makes his dramatic return to her life, it is Diana who shows him around the world and acclimatizes him to the current culture of the 80s in an amusing reversal of their roles from the first film.

The release date for Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back yet again to October 2, 2020, which means fans will have to wait yet a while longer to watch their favorite Amazonian superhero take flight on the big screen. This news was first reported at Games Radar.