While Gal Gadot is the Wonder Woman for the current generation, she is following in the footsteps of Lynda Carter, who portrayed the superheroine in the hit 1975 Wonder Woman tv series. Worlds collided when Carter made a surprise appearance during the DC FanDome panel shortly after a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer debuted, immediately causing the cast of the film, from Kristen Wiig to Gal Gadot to director Patty Jenkins, to Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine, to go into full-on fanboy and fangirl mode. In return, Carter had some fangirling of her own to do, as she congratulated Jenkins and her team for what they had achieved with the franchise.

"I'm beyond excited. I have been a fan from day one of Patty's, when she was first attached to these films. You know, when my daughter saw Gal as Wonder Woman, she said "mom, I finally get it. I finally understand why everyone idolizes you. I finally get what Wonder Woman means to everyone." And that's MY daughter, my own flesh and blood. So thank you, Gal, thank you, Patty."

The conversation quickly turned to what Carter's portrayal of Wonder Woman meant to the Wonder Woman 1984 team. Kristen Wiig recalled watching the tv show when she was younger, dressing up as Wonder Woman on Halloween, and sleeping in Wonder Woman underoos.

Meanwhile, Jenkins talked about calling Lynda Carter when she first boarded Wonder Woman. "I want you to know we're not here to reinvent Wonder Woman and we're not here to do a new chapter on Wonder Woman," Jenkins recalled saying. "We just hope to take the torch and pass it forward." The filmmaker also considered it a huge compliment that Carter's daughters were inspired by the Wonder Woman movie just like Carter's Wonder Woman inspired Jenkins' generation.

Finally, Gadot called Carter "a true life Wonder Woman," adding, "I can't be more grateful to have that guidance and call you Mama Bear and knowing your children now... Thank you for everything you've done for me and, I'm sure to the world."

The excitement of the meeting was compounded with the release of the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer and a new Golden Armor poster, which finally allowed fans a proper look at Kristen Wiig's villainous alter-ego The Cheetah. The appearance of the character had been kept under strict lock and key until now, and fans were happy to find the CGI work on bringing Cheetah's look to the big screen was a lot better than what had been done with Ares in the previous film.

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 features a lead cast of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Natasha Rothwell. The story follows the further adventures of Princess Diana, who finds herself reunited with her lost love Steve Trevor while having to put a stop to the evil machinations of wealthy media mogul Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minerva aka The Cheetah. The film arrives in theaters Oct. 2. This all took place at DC FanDome over the weekend.