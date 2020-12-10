Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jekins has revealed that there are plans for the continuing adventures of Diana Prince after the upcoming sequel, and that they may well be teased in a surprise post-credits scene. Confirming that there is a scene following the credits of Wonder Woman 1984 with a simple answer of "yes" when asked, Jenkins has also revealed why the post-credits material was left off the screeners that were sent to critics.

"Let that be something to save for the audience. Just because, God forbid, somebody writes about it, you're like, 'Well, then what fun was it? Now we should have just attached it to the end of the movie!'"

Scenes post credits tend to be Marvel's forte, but they have started to creep into a wide variety of different franchises over the last few years. It is unknown what the scene will feature, but it is possible that it will tease some elements of Wonder Woman 3. Jenkins has stated in the past that she wants to return for the DC threequel, but that it will "probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there."

The director has also addressed the possibility of other DC characters making an appearance saying, "I think that there are people out there doing great mash-up movies. That's not my cup of tea. I love a very powerful singular story. You never know if something will come along that will make us feel like that would be intrinsic to the story, but I would never do it for any other reason." So, don't expect Ben Affleck's Batman to show up in the post credits scene.

Wonder Woman 1984 picks up with the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s and finds Diana Prince living during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The highly anticipated sequel finds Diana coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and the mysterious media mogul Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

Directed once again by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, the queen of Themyscira and Diana's mother.

Despite delays taking place across the cinematic landscape and following much speculation that the DC sequel would be pushed back into next year, fans will still be able to sit down and watch the comic book flick before the end of the year, with Wonder Woman 1984 now due to be released to both theaters and to streaming service HBO Max simultaneously on December 25th. This comes to us courtesy of Cinemablend. We also have the latest Wonder Woman 2 poster for you to check out here.