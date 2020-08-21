A brand new poster for Wonder Woman 1984 has made its way online. This comes just ahead of tomorrow's massive DC FanDome event. Warner Bros. is not going to make fans wait in suspense though as the poster reveal came with confirmation that a new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel is indeed going to drop at the event. The poster was shared by the movie's official Instagram account with the following caption.

"New trailer tomorrow, only at #DCFanDome. Who's ready?"

The poster is bright and colorful, as has been the case with much of the marketing, as the studio is leaning into the 80s vibe. We see Gal Gadot's Diana Prince at the center in her golden, armored costume, which has also been a focal point of the marketing thus far. Also of note, the poster makes a point of saying "only in theaters," reaffirming that the studio has no plans to release the sequel on VOD. Director Patty Jenkins also shared the poster on Twitter with the following message.

"Many fun new things ahead... See you tomorrow!! Who's ready?"

Patty Jenkins directed the original to great success, with Wonder Woman earning rave reviews and a truly impressive $821 million at the global box office. Jenkins coming back to direct the sequel was key. The cast also includes Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Pine's return has been a big question mark for fans, given his fate in the first movie. Perhaps the new trailer will provide a little more insight.

Plot details have largely been kept under lock and key thus far, even with a couple of Wonder Woman 1984 trailers already out in the world. We know Wonder Woman will be contending with two villains, Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Wonder Woman 1984 also takes place at the height of the Cold War, which will undoubtedly be a factor. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are on board as executive producers.

This will be the second DC Films release to hit theaters in 2020 following Birds of Prey in February, which brought back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Though well-reviewed, the movie underperformed at the box office. As for Wonder Woman 1984, its box office prospects remain uncertain. It seemed poised to be a $1 billion global earner earlier in the year. But with theaters only just now opening back up, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding any movie's box office prospects.

DC FanDome is taking place all day on August 22, with reveals from the entire DC Films slate coming. Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to hit theaters on October 2. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way tomorrow as soon as it drops. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster from Patty Jenkins' Twitter.