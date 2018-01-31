It looks like Wonder Woman 2 will be returning to a familiar location as the movie is reportedly shooting in the U.K. this summer. The first Wonder Woman was partially shot there and it looks like Warner Bros. is sending director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot back that way for the highly-anticipated sequel. Shooting this summer will give them plenty of time to finish the movie ahead of its November 1, 2019, release date.

We reported back in October that the studio was looking to shoot the sequel this summer, but it's good to know things have stayed on track for Wonder Woman 2. Warner Bros. deciding to at least partially shoot the movie in the U.K. isn't all that surprising, as they have their Leavesden, England, stage space there. Wonder Woman and Justice League, as well as the Harry Potter movies, The Dark Knight and the upcoming Tomb Raider movie have all utilized this same stage space for their productions. Though, that means it's likely that we'll also be hearing of some additional filming locations down the line, especially considering the rumored plot of the movie.

While it hasn't been confirmed, a report from last year suggests that Wonder Woman 2 will take place during the Cold War era in the 1980s. This will pit Diana Prince against the Soviet Union. It's also been said by director Patty Jenkins, who is set to earn a record payday for her work on the sequel, that there's going to be another big love story in this movie. Though, it's very likely that it won't be Chris Pine's Steve Trevor this time around. Beyond that, everyone involved is staying rather tight-lipped on the details, as they clearly want the movie to surprise fans. Or they at least want to wait until closer to the release to start revealing some of the movie's secrets.

Wonder Woman, despite being completely snubbed by The Academy Awards this year, was a totally groundbreaking movie and the sequel looks to continue that trend and is already doing so ahead of production. It was recently revealed that Wonder Woman 2 will be the first movie ever to implement anti-harassment guidelines, which comes as a result of the massive sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked Hollywood. As part of that, producer Brett Ratner will not be involved with the sequel, as he was accused of misconduct by several women.

In addition to Patty Jenkins returning to the director's chair and Gal Gadot reprising her role as the titular DC hero, Dave Callaham (The Expendables) is writing the script for Wonder Woman 2. The first Wonder Woman was one of the most financially successful movies of 2017, bringing in $821 million worldwide. Since Justice League tanked (relatively speaking) at the box office, Warner Bros. needs this movie to be a hit. They also have Jason Momoa's solo Aquaman movie hitting theaters this December. The news of Wonder Woman 2 filming in the U.K. was first reported by Omega Underground.