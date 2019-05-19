Patty Jenkins wishes Wonder Woman 1984 was coming out sooner. The director isn't alone, DC fans have been waiting patiently for even small details about the sequel, which was originally supposed to hit theaters at the end of this year. However, the studio decided it would be a better idea to place the highly anticipated movie in a prime summer release date in 2021, which is probably where it should have been right from the start.

Wonder Woman 1984 benefitted from the release date change as it was able to take more time during the shooting process and the post-production process. With that being said, Patty Jenkins is ready for fans to see the movie now and wishes it was going to be coming out this year. Jenkins is pretty proud of what they were able to pull off this time around. She had this to say.

"I can't wait! I can't believe - it's so funny, for all the entire time that we were making the movie, I was lobbying. They were wanting to move it up much earlier. And I was like 'You guys, it's got to be the summer of 2020, like it's got to be!' And that was what I always wanted. And now, I've just screened a version of the film and I'm like 'Oh my God, can we move it back up again?' I'm dying to release this film! But of course it's good and it's fine, but it's frustrating to have to wait."

The summer release date makes much more sense for Wonder Woman 1984, which would have had a pretty wide open field at the box office. However, whenever a movie, especially one as big as this sequel is pushed back, many assume that there are problems behind-the-scenes. This was not the case for Wonder Woman 1984, as producer Charles Roven can attest to. He explains.

"We always wanted the date that we are on right now. The studio felt that until their slate for the year before came together - and they had an amazing end of 2018 - that they needed to have a big what I call aircraft carrier, a 'tentpole', in (2019). We had a very rushed pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show and we had a very rushed post-production schedule in order to make the date that we were on, which was November 1, 2019. We were doing it because the studio said they really needed it, and then at a certain point they came to us and they said, 'You know what, you guys are right. Let's go back to the month that you guys released Wonder Woman 1 in, and take the extra time.'"

Production on Wonder Woman 1984 started off nearly a year ago and finally wrapped in December. Stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine appeared on stage at San Diego Comic-Con last summer with Patty Jenkins and delivered some very early footage of the movie to fans. However, we have yet to see any official footage released online, which should change in the coming months as the release date approaches.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5th, 2020 and it's sure to be a hit. Fans have been waiting a long time for any sort of update, so it's good to hear that Patty Jenkins is excited about sharing the movie with fans. For now, we'll just have to wait for some official footage to drop in preparation of its release date next year. You can check out the interview with Jenkins below, thanks to the Wonder Woman News Twitter account.

Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 1984. (She’s already screened an early version of the movie!) (📸: vanzekin018) pic.twitter.com/KmlMoQHNNN — Wonder Woman News (@WonderWoman84HQ) May 18, 2019