DC fans are going to have to wait at least a little bit longer to see Wonder Woman 1984. As had been suspected, Warner Bros. had decided to delay the highly-anticipated sequel once again. The movie is now set to arrive on Christmas Day, December 25. Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, had this to say about it.

"Patty [Jenkins] is an exceptional filmmaker and with 'Wonder Woman 1984' she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We're very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays."

This move had previously been suspected, with the studio likely arriving at the decision for several reasons. Ultimately, those decisions all boil down to money. Warner Bros. became a trailblazer, for better or for worse, by releasing Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theaters recently. While the thriller has earned more than $150 million at the global box office, it hasn't yet made much of an impact at the U.S. box office, taking in just over $20 million domestically so far. For a movie with a $200 million price tag, that is rough. Granted, it is expected that Tenet will have long legs since it has little to no competition. Be that as it may, it is a long way from turning a profit.

Disney also released The New Mutants recently. Though a radically different situation, the Marvel Comics adaptation also failed to drum up much business. Point being, even with theaters reopening in the U.S. and around the world, it will be extremely hard for an expensive blockbuster like Wonder Woman 1984, which sees Gal Gadot once again returning as Diana Prince, to make enough money right now. So a delay makes sense. Director Patty Jenkins had this to say.

"First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for 'WW84' couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Key markets such as New York City and Los Angeles still don't have movie theaters up and running yet. Even the ones that are open have seriously reduced auditorium capacities. Pushing the sequel will undoubtedly affect the rest of the release calendar. It is widely expected that Dune, also from Warner Bros., which is currently scheduled for December 18, will now be pushed to 2021.

Kristen Wiig is playing Cheetah in the sequel, with Pedro Pascal on board as Maxwell Lord. Chris Pine will also be back as Steve Trevor. The first Wonder Woman, released in 2017, proved to be a massive critical and commercial hit, ultimately earning $821 million at the box office. It stands to reason that Warner Bros. doesn't want to leave millions of dollars on the table just to meet a specific release date. This news comes to us via Variety.