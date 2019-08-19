A new photo from Wonder Woman 1984 has surfaced online. We're currently in a pretty dry news cycle when it comes to upcoming projects from DC Films. So, any and all information that comes up is certainly worth discussing. In this case, we have an image of actress Rosanna Walls decked out in her Amazon warrior gear, presumably ready to do battle.

The photo surfaced over on Reddit and was screen-grabbed from an Instagram story. We see Rosanna Walls, who is playing an unnamed Amazon warrior in the sequel, standing with her hands on her hips, flashing a little grin. They're shooting in The Canary Islands, per the caption, and we can presume this will be serving as Diana Prince's island home of Themyscira. Other than being a photo with a beautiful background, it unfortunately doesn't tell us all that much.

In any event, this is the first bit of real Wonder Woman 1984 information we've had come our way in a bit. When last we heard, director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot shared the first official poster for the sequel back in June. At that time, the filmmaker explained that it's going to be a bit before the official marketing campaign gets underway, since it's not set to arrive until next summer. Warner Bros. also skipped out on doing a San Diego Comic-Con presentation this year, which means we didn't get a big DC news dump as many had hoped. Hence, there has been a very minimal news cycle related to the DC adaptation.

What we know for sure is that the sequel will be taking the action to the 80s and will take place during the height of the Cold War. So this will still be in the pre-Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice era version of the character. We also know that Kristen Wiig will be playing the villain Cheetah, who is one of Diana Prince's most notorious foes from the comics. Pedro Pascal is also on board in a currently unconfirmed role, yet it's heavily rumored that he will be playing Maxwell Lord. Yet, for the time being, DC and Warner Bros. don't want to confirm that, as we could be in for something of a twist on that front. Chris Pine is also set to return as Steve Trevor, which raises other questions, given what happened in the first movie.

Wonder Woman proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2017, earning $821 million worldwide. It also was the first DC movie of the modern era to earn praise from both critics and audiences. Aside from Justice League, the solo efforts have continued down the positive path, with Aquaman and Shazam. The cast also includes Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to arrive in theaters on June 4, 2020. Be sure to check out the new image below. This news comes to us via Reddit.

