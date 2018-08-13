Wonder Woman 1984 is currently filming and some new set photos have been unearthed that feature a re-creation of the Smithsonian Institution Annual Fundraiser in Washington, D.C. The new pictures go along with the recent images of Gal Gadot in formal 1984 dress attire along with other members of the cast. However, what does the Smithsonian have to do with the plot of Wonder Woman 1984? As it turns out, there are a few ways that it could connect to two of the main characters.

As seen in Wonder Woman and Justice League, Diana Prince has a passion for art. In present times, Prince is a curator of the Louvre Museum, which would explain why her character would be at such an event, even in the year 1984. The Smithsonian has thousands of artifacts that might pique Prince's interest, and she may have even donated pieces to the organization over the years as well. The sequel has been filming in and around the D.C. area for months and is now believed to be filming in London, which leads us to Barbara Ann Minerva.

Another connection to the Smithsonian in Wonder Woman 1984 could be Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva, aka Cheetah. In the comics, Minerva is born as the British heiress of a vast fortune in an ancient family site in Nottinghamshire. The character is known to be pretty selfish, ambitious, and neurotic. She later finds a passion for archaeology, which is where the Smithsonian would come into play, possibly even introducing Diana Prince and Minerva for the first time. Her archaeology interests later bring her to Africa to search out a particular tribe that uses a female guardian with the powers of a cheetah.

Patty Jenkins, along with Warner Bros. and DC, are keeping a tight lid on Wonder Woman 1984, so it may be a while before we learn about the true reason that the Smithsonian Gala was chosen as an important piece of the story. The new Wonder Woman set photos don't give off any information about the plot, they just confirm that the Smithsonian Institution Annual Fundraiser will have a role in the sequel, which may directly tie Barbara Ann Minerva and Diana Prince together.

Other recent set photos from Wonder Woman 1984 tease an Egyptian village that is being constructed in the Canary Islands, which will more than likely tie directly to Barbara Ann Minerva's quest to find the aforementioned African tribe. It has also been heavily rumored that Minerva's African adventure will also factor into the mysterious character that Pedro Pascal is playing. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but Wonder Woman 1984 is taking the cast to some pretty interesting locations all over the world. You can check out the brand new set photos from the sequel, which also include Gal Gadot dressed in some high 1984 fashion below, thanks to the Wonder Woman 1984 HQ Twitter account.

(PHOTOS) Today’s Wonder Woman shoot recreated The Smithsonian Institution Annual Fundraiser in 1984. (📸: maxcheetham) pic.twitter.com/IISXpyzsyJ — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) August 12, 2018