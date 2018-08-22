Hans Zimmer has signed on to provide the score for Wonder Woman 1984. The prolific, award-winning composer has officially announced that he's making the highly-anticipated sequel to last year's breakout hit his next comic book movie gig. This is yet another reason for fans to be excited about the prospect of what Warner Bros. is cooking up for DC fans. Zimmer is a busy man who assuredly has lots of offers on the table. If he's choosing to spend his time with Diana Prince, that's probably a good sign.

This is actually a fairly logical move, as the composer already has a history with the beloved DC heroine. Hans Zimmer first composed music for the character in Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice in 2016, providing Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman with her already iconic theme, with the help of Junkie XL. Rupert Gregson-Williams, a longtime collaborator of Zimmer's, scored the first Wonder Woman. Instead of having him return, Zimmer decided to get involved in a bigger way.

At one point after working on Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, the Oscar-winner and 11-time nominee said that he would be retiring from comic book movies. That retirement proved to be very short-lived. Not only is Zimmer tackling Wonder Woman 1984, but he's also on board to handle The score for Fox's X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Elsewhere in the DC universe, Zimmer scored Christopher Nolan's entire Dark Knight trilogy as well as 2013's Man of Steel. Not to be held against him, Zimmer also handled the music for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But he mustn't be blamed for that movie's shortcomings. Zimmer has yet to do anything set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As for what we can expect on screen? Director Patty Jenkins returns with Gal Gadot back once again as the titular hero after reprising her role in last year's Justice League, which ultimately served as something as a disappointment for many. Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor, though, the circumstances of his return remain a mystery. Narcos star Pedro Pascal is on board in an undisclosed role and former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig will play the movie's main villain, Cheetah. The sequel, as the title implies, takes place during the 80s during the Cold War. Production on the movie is taking place currently.

We will next hear Hans Zimmer's work featured in director Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave follow-up, Widows, which is a heist drama starring Viola Davis, who, as it happens, also is a part of the DC universe as Amanda Waller, who was featured in Suicide Squad. Zimmer is also working on Disney's live-action version of The Lion King. Zimmer won his only Oscar for his work on the original 1994 animated feature. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to arrive in theaters on November 1, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Hans-Zimmer.com.