One of the biggest questions we all have going into the upcoming comic book sequel Wonder Woman 1984 is how has love-interest Steve Trevor returned from the dead? Not only did the character die in the first movie, in a huge explosion no less, but it was also set during World War I, which would make Steve a very old man even if he had managed to survive somehow. Though the how still remains a mystery, actor Chris Pine has been discussing how Steve Trevor has changed since the first Wonder Woman.

"In the first movie, I played the world-weary soldier who has seen all the depravity that humankind is capable of displaying. And in this one I get to be much more wide-eyed and joyful. My role is really just as a friend, lover, boyfriend-cum-bodyguard who's trying his best to help Diana on her mission. I'm like the Watson to her Holmes"

The idea of Steve Trevor being the Watson to Diana Prince's Holmes is an intriguing one, and it certainly sounds like Chris Pine will have a lot to work with in this changed version of Steve Trevor. Though the character's return may seem a little gimmicky, Pine assures us that it is not and that the love story between himself and Diana is not just shoehorned into the movie, but is in fact crucial to the character of Wonder Woman herself.

"I think sometimes superhero films may feel they have to fit in a love story just to tick that box. Whereas in this, it's part and parcel of the spine of the lead character. And that is Wonder Woman - she leads with love and compassion and protectiveness, and these qualities that I think are nurtured by a good strong relationship."

It is good to know that his return is not to just 'tick a box', as he puts it, and that instead it has been put in to better elevate the themes of the titular superhero. Regardless, it is good to see Pine back as Steve Trevor proved to be a fantastic part of the first movie, thanks hugely to the actor's natural charisma and charm.

Director of both the first movie and the upcoming sequel, Patty Jenkins, has spoken about Chris Pine, and why she wanted him as Steve Trevor in the first place.

"He's not beta at all. He's a super alpha who can absolutely wear his discomfort on his sleeve. So, from day one, I was always saying that it should almost be like Wonder Woman meets Indiana Jones, where Indiana would never be emasculated. Chris just very naturally has that quality. You can tell by meeting him that he's warm and he's chill and he truly appreciates women."

As well as her, Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot also talks all things Chris Pine, saying that the two actors had no chemistry test and that they got very lucky with their comfortable connection, which was an integral part of the first movie.

"Honestly, we just had it.... And where other men could be intimidated by the fact that they're not, you know, the hero that men usually are, with Chris he enjoys it, and it challenges him in a way that is so much fun and so funny."

The sequel drops Wonder Woman in 1984, where Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes: Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah while reuniting with her past love Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 5, 2020. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.