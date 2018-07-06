It was finally confirmed last month that Chris Pine is back in action as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. Director Patty Jenkins released an official photo of Pine in sweet 1980s clothing on the set and DC fans were elated. However, after the excitement dissipated, the question remained: how is Steve Trevor back after passing away in the first Wonder Woman film? Fan theories about how Pine could come back and reprise his role began almost instantly after the first movie was released. As it turns out, Jenkins has already debunked one of the more popular theories floating around.

An eagle-eyed Redditor uncovered an interview with Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins from October of 2017 where she addressed some rumors about the first movie as well as the upcoming sequel. One of the theories that was presented to Jenkins was the idea that Steve Trevor will be able to return because he bathed in magic waters while in Themyscira. Jenkins responded by saying, "I've got bad news for everybody," and then began to laugh.

The magic waters theory of Themyscira has been floating around for months, but it can now officially be put to bed. Wonder Woman 1984 now has a lot more questions about the return of Steve Trevor. Is he a Trevor relative? Or is he an illusion that Diana Prince is imagining? One of the more intriguing theories out there posits that Steve Trevor is actually an enemy this time around. Some DC fans believe that Doctor Psycho could have created a phantom version of Trevor. The fake Trevor could be used against Wonder Woman to distract and hurt her during the sequel.

None of these theories have been confirmed nor denied, except for the magic water resurrection. Wonder Woman 1984 and Patty Jenkins will have a lot of explaining to do when the movie hits theaters next year. It's entirely possible that Kristen Wiig's villainous Cheetah could be to blame as well for the return of Steve Trevor. Cheetah has some pretty extraordinary powers that include the transfer of some of her power from biting, which would make Trevor a hybrid. However, this theory seems pretty outlandish when compared to a lot of the rest.

Wonder Woman 1984 doesn't hit theaters until November 1st, 2019, so there's plenty of time to speculate about how Steve Trevor was able to participate in the sequel. For now, we know that the magic waters of Themyscira won't have anything to do with the character's resurrection. DCEU fans are now in the same boat as MCU fans who are anxiously awaiting any details that they can for Captain Marvel and Avengers 4. DC fans do have the standalone Aquaman movie to look forward to, which opens up in December of this year. While we wait for more Wonder Woman 1984 news, you can check out the newly unearthed Patty Jenkins interview over at Reddit.