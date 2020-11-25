The global release dates for Wonder Woman 1984 have finally been revealed along with the official HBO MAx trailer. Warner Bros. made the announcement earlier this week. It was just recently revealed that the long-awaited sequel will open in select U.S. theaters starting on Christmas Day, while simultaneously premiering on HBO Max for streaming subscribers at home at no additional fee. However, the sequel will open in different countries across the world a week beforehand, and in some instances, well after the North American Christmas release. Theaters in the United States are preparing for another shut down, so it will be interesting to see if Wonder Woman 1984 ends up in movie theaters at all domestically, with more than 600 hundred cinema halls shuttering leading into Thanksgiving weekend.

The first Wonder Woman 1984 screenings will take place Wednesday, December 16th in Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Thursday, December 17th sees Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East - Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, and United Arab Emirates getting to watch the movie, while Friday, December 18th is set up for China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, and Vietnam.

Spoilers are going to be all over the internet starting on December 16th, so it might be wise for hardcore DC fans to avoid certain sites and social media platforms around that time. On Wednesday, December 23rd, Austria, Germany, and Korea will see the movie premiere, while Thursday, December 24th goes to Hungary and Slovenia. Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, and the United States will be able to see Wonder Woman 1984 on Friday, December 25th.

Other Wonder Woman 1984 release dates include, Saturday, December 26th - Australia, New Zealand, Thursday, December 31 - Argentina, Thursday, January 7th - Ukraine, Uruguay, Friday, January 8th- Philippines, Thursday, January 14th - Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia, Friday, January 15th - Romania, Turkey, Thursday, January 21st - Chile, Peru, Friday, January 22nd - Poland, Thursday, January 28th - Italy, and TBD - Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Asia. With the later release dates and the HBO Max premieres, one has to wonder how piracy will affect the sequel's eventual release.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins is excited over the fact that DC fans are finally going to see what she spent so much time crafting. "The time has come. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins said when the release date news was announced. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season." The sequel has been delayed several times over the past year, just like most of the big blockbusters of 2020. However, Jenkins and Warner Bros. are delivering one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 right before the end of the year. The official Warner Bros. website was the first to announce the global release dates for Wonder Woman 1984.