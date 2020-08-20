Ever since viewers were introduced to Maxwell Lord, the main villain of Wonder Woman 1984 in the film's promotional material, the character has been compared to Donald Trump, with some believing director Patty Jenkins may have inserted veiled references to the current US President in Lord's opulent, blonde-haired persona. But in an interview with Screenrant, Jenkins stated firmly that is not the case.

"The funny thing is he is [an influence], but I'm not trying to make...We even have the president in this movie, and I've gone out of my way not to make it look like Ronald Reagan. I don't want to get political, it's not about being political."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, is a media conglomerate giant with plans to expand his power and influence through unlawful means. In that sense, Patty Jenkins looked to another real-life personality to fill out the character of Lord.

"A huge influence of this movie was also Madoff. Those young Madoff stories fascinate me, because I'm like, 'How do you end up being Bernie Madoff?' And when you really start tracking that story, it's like, it all started out in a way that made sense, and he was paying it off, and then doing this, and then paying it off again. And then you just become an evil dude when you don't even realize that it's happening."

Still, it is easy to see the portrayal of any new businessman character with questionable motives as a rip on Trump in today's time. Jenkins has no problem acknowledging the similarities between Maxwell Lord and the current President, but was careful to emphasize that Wonder Woman 1984 was not made with a specific political agenda in mind.

"So, yes, Trump's definitely one of the people that we looked at, but it's any of those kind of mavericks of business success that was big in the '80s. Who went on to be major players in our world in potentially questionable other ways. Yeah, I don't have an agenda to have a political message to send to the world, but I think that the world all needs the same political message. Everybody needs to look at themselves right now, and our politics, our belief system of excess."

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 features a lead cast of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. It follows the continuing adventures of Princess Diana of Themyscira, who, following the events of the first movie, has chosen to remain in Man's World as a secret protector who works in the shadows.

A surprising turn of events brings Diana Prince back into contact with her lost love Steve Trevor. But all is not as it seems as the superheroine delves deeper into the machinations behind the events taking place around her, compounded by the plotting of the devious Maxwell Lord and the bloodthirsty Cheetah. The film arrives in theaters Oct. 2. This news comes from ScreenRant.