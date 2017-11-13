It was reported over the weekend that Gal Gadot is refusing to officially sign on for Wonder Woman 2 unless Brett Ratner is completely removed from the project. Warner Bros. was one of the first to sever ties with the producer, but it seems that he is still a part of RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which just made a huge profit from Patty Jenkins' smash hit Wonder Woman. The news comes after Gadot pulled out from a ceremony honoring Ratner along with more accusations coming out towards the producer. Warner Bros. has responded to the report that initially came from PageSix.

Warner Bros. denies that Gal Gadot has made the demands to begin with, which could be true. After all, Warner Bros. was one of the first to drop Brett Ratner in a very public manner. But, it remains to be seen if Warner Bros. has severed ties with RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which as of this writing, Ratner is still involved in. If this is true, Ratner could stand to make a lot more money coming in the upcoming DCEU projects that include Wonder Woman, including Wonder Woman 2, Flashpoint, and a Justice League sequel.

Gal Gadot's original 3-picture deal was fulfilled with the completion of Justice League and began with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Which means that Gadot has some power to throw around in terms of negotiations. Losing Gal Gadot would have terrible repercussions for DC and Warner Bros. especially since DC has had some of their own reports of sexual misconduct from within. So if the story of Gadot refusing to work with Brett Ratner is true, you can bet that the studio will do whatever they can to keep Gal Gadot on board.

It was revealed earlier this month that 6 women had come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at Brett Ratner and more women have started to follow suit. Olivia Munn and Ellen Page have all come out and shared stories of sexual harassment by Ratner, with Page coming forward late last week to say that the producer told another woman on the set of X-Men: Last Stand to have sex with her in an attempt for her to realize that she's gay. Page was 18-years old at the time and had yet to come out to herself.

Earlier this month, Gal Gadot posted on social media that she stands with all of the women who have come forward. Gadot had this to say.

"Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all of the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand... We are all united in this time of change."

Warner Bros. may deny the claim, but there seems to be quite a bit of smoke coming from Gal Gadot's camp, indicating that the allegations are true. Hollywood is in a major transformational stage right now and it's going to be interesting to see where everybody stands when the dust has settled. You can read more about Gal Gadot and Brett Ratner courtesy of PageSix.