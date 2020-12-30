Audiences may not have seen the last of Kristen Wiig's Wonder Woman 1984 villain, Cheetah. Beginning the movie as the mild-mannered Barbara Minerva, Wiig slowly transforms into the CGI beast, battling with Gal Gadot's Diana along the way, before concluding her journey on something of an ambiguous note. Well, director Patty Jenkins has now revealed that this could well leave the door open for the character to return in Wonder Woman 3.

"I have my reasons for making it ambiguous, and I think it's not clear what her point of view [is] on everything that just happened. I love that we wrap up Max Lord's point of view, and that you see the culmination of that storyline, I think is so important. But the truth is there may or may not be more to come [for Barbara]."

While Jenkins does not commit to bringing back Kristen Wiig as Cheetah for more CGI mayhem, it certainly sounds like Wonder Woman 1984 was just the beginning for the legendary DC supervillain. The sequel has received some criticisms for making the character the sidekick to Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord, which is something that could be rectified should she return to the fray.

Jenkins was recently confirmed to be returning for a third Wonder Woman adventure, with the director having previously revealed that she has "two more stories that become the completion of this story and it's all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving, kind, pure and natural way." While very little is known about the direction of Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins has confirmed that, unlike its predecessors, the threequel will be set in the modern day.

"I'm not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It's definitely a contemporary story. That's all I can say. Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven't totally nailed down."

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot, who has also been confirmed to be returning to reprise the lead role in Wonder Woman 3 has also asserted that the movie will not travel to the past this time., with the actress believing that "the present is the right thing" for further installments. "I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," she said while addressing the sequel's potential setting. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently lighting up HBO Max (and select theaters) with its bright colors, vibrant action sequences, and old school optimism, picking up with the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, with Diana Prince living during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The highly anticipated sequel finds Diana coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and the mysterious media mogul Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now available on HBO Max, and since release has sadly become the lowest-rated DCEU movie on IMDB. Wonder Woman 3 has the greenlit, though no release date. This comes to us courtesy of Cinemablend.