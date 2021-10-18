Wonder Woman 3 has now officially in development, it has been confirmed, with director Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter both due to star. Jenkins, who so far has helmed both movies in the Wonder Woman franchise, confirmed the news during the recent DC FanDome event. "We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting," Jenkins revealed. "We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3″ the filmmaker teased, while confirming the involvement of both Gadot and Carter.

"Wonder Woman 3 is coming!" Lynda Carter, who played the titular heroine in the 1970s Wonder Woman series and made a cameo midway through the credits of Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, added. Carter continued to cryptically discuss the DC sequel, likely teasing that her character, a legendary Amazon warrior who once possessed a powerful winged suit of armor, will feature in Wonder Woman 3. "Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that's so cool," the actress continued.

"It's so much more than a comic book character it is an idea and an essence," Carter said about the Wonder Woman character during the event, with the actress clearly very passionate about the DC icon. "As a matter of fact I wrote a song for you and for Gal, based on an original lyric I had started for my husband but when I did your movie I finished writing this song that comes out in October actually called 'Human and Divine,' and it's about the love of Wonder Woman."

The last audiences saw of Gal Gadot as the DC superhero was in last year's Wonder Woman 1984, which found Diana Prince living during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The sequel finds Diana coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and the mysterious media mogul, Maxwell Lord. If that wasn't already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

While the sequel was not met too well by critics (or some DC fans for that matter) thanks to some...questionable creative decisions, it was expected that Warner Bros. would bring Patty Jenkins back to finish the trilogy she started back in 2017. While plot details remain under wraps, Jenkins has previously teased a potential return for one of the sequel's clear highlights, Kristen Wiig villainous Barbara Minerva AKA Cheetah. "I have my reasons for making it ambiguous, and I think it's not clear what her point of view [is] on everything that just happened," Jenkins said of Cheetah's possible come back. "I love that we wrap up Max Lord's point of view, and that you see the culmination of that storyline, I think is so important. But the truth is there may or may not be more to come [for Barbara]." This comes to us from Deadline.