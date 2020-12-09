There was a time when making a big-budget superhero movie about a single character was considered impressive enough. But in the new age of the MCU's Avengers films, the trend is to feature two or more superheroes in each film. Filmmaker Patty Jenkins, who is promoting her new movie Wonder Woman 1984, is not planning to be a part of the trend. In an interview with CinePop (via ComicBook.com), Jenkins answered a question regarding whether any other members of the Justice League might show up in Wonder Woman 3.

"I think that there are people out there doing great mash-up movies. That's not my cup of tea. I love a very powerful singular story. You never know if something will come along that will make us feel like that would be intrinsic to the story, but I would never do it for any other reason."

For the longest time, the mythology of Wonder Woman comics was considered a viable source for a movie, with the general understanding being that fans would not be interested in watching a female superhero on screen. Jenkins' first movie in the DCEU, Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, helped smash that notion to smithereens with a blockbuster box office performance and sparkling reviews, and Jenkins is glad her work helped pave the way for female-led superhero movies.

"I definitely know that when we were making our film, everybody even publicly talked about how we were going to fail. Everybody assumed we were going to fail and that nobody would go see a movie like this. I thought it made no sense at all. Luckily I was blind to it... and now I see a lot more being made. Success and money make a big message in the world, and I'm so glad we had those things not only for ourselves, of course, that's great, but also to show the world that's possible with female superheroes and female-led films."

The expectations are even higher for Wonder Woman 1984, which takes place several decades after the original film. According to Jenkins, the long gap between the events of the two movies allows for Wonder Woman 1984 to do its own thing while still being a continuation of the mythology of Princess Diana of Themyscira.

"It is of course a sequel. We're not rebooting it. But it is very much its own movie. We were very grateful for the success of the first film, and what we didn't want to do is shovel more and end up dampening what that was. We wanted to leave that as what it was and make an entirely new movie with a totally new feel. It carries on a story, but it's its own story complete."

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrives in theaters and HBO Max on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets starting on December 16. The film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the U.S. included at no additional cost. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.