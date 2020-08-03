Patty Jenkins Gave the DCEU one of its few bright spots with her 2017 take on Wonder Woman. The acclaimed filmmaker is now returning to the world of superheroes with the much-delayed and highly-anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984. In an interview with the German publication Geek, Jenkins revealed that she will likely be saying farewell to the world of the Amazonian superhero after one more movie.

"The next one (WW3) is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully."

While comic book movie fans will no doubt be disappointed to lose the director who built up such goodwill towards a character that had been shortchanged for decades, it makes sense for Jenkins to bid adieu to the franchise after having already given it her all in the first three films. Especially when it came to Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins spoke about how the movie allowed her to expand Princess Diana's backstory in ways the original Wonder Woman could not accommodate.

"WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma."

So it seems, much like Christopher Nolan was done with Batman after three movies, Jenkins will be done with Wonder Woman after three movies, and she already has a very clear idea of where she wants to take the character within the span of her three movies, as Jenkins had explained in an interview with Vanity Fair last year.

"I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3. Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that."

The interesting thing about the Wonder Woman trilogy being planned by Jenkins is that it spans a greater time frame than any other superhero movie. The first took place during the height of the Second World War, the second takes place in the middle of the 1980s, while the last movie in the series is confirmed to be a contemporary tale that will finally bring Jenkin's version of Wonder Woman into the 21st century. But viewers will have to wait a good long while for the final part of the trilogy since even the release of the second film itself has been in such a state of flux.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 features a stellar lead cast comprising of Gal Gadot as Diana, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Natasha Rothwell. The film is expected to release on October 2, 2020.

