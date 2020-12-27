Wonder Woman 3 is officially happening with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot returning. Warner Bros. made the announcement this morning, just days after Wonder Woman 1984 debuted in theaters and on HBO Max. DC fans have been wondering about a third installment for quite a while now, especially since the second installment had been finished long before it debuted. When previously asked about the possibility of Wonder Woman 3, both Jenkins and Gadot were cautious in their answers, careful not to provide false hope to DC fans all over the world.

Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich says, "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women - Gal and Patty - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy." Emmerich was the first to reveal the news, and as of this writing, he is the only one to officially comment on Wonder Woman 3 becoming a reality.

As for the box office receipts, it appears that Wonder Woman 1984 was able to meet current expectations. The sequel was able to earn $85 million globally, with $16.7 million coming from North American theaters, which are largely closed across the country. The public health crisis is still raging on, but Wonder Woman 1984 brought out a decent amount of DC fans who have been stuck indoors. Theater chains, like everybody else, have had an incredibly rough year and everybody is looking forward to a better 2021.

When previously asked about coming back for a possible Wonder Woman 3, Gal Gadot said, "I don't know. We don't talk about it yet. We have no idea. You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty of course. But I don't know. We'll have to wait and see." Warner Bros. is definitely ready for a third installment and fans are too. Gadot added that she really only wants to come back "if the story is good," which is pretty much a stock answer. Patty Jenkins has talked about ideas for a third installment for over a year now, so it's only a matter of time before we get some new information about it.

Patty Jenkins previously said, "I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about." However, she later added, "I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything," which means that nothing is concrete just yet. For now, we'll just have to see where Diana Prince will go after her adventures in Wonder Woman 1984. Variety was the first to announce the Wonder Woman 3 news.