Gal Gadot has provided a promising update on upcoming DC sequel, Wonder Woman 3, while promoting her upcoming Netflix action flick Red Notice. While she was not able to give much away regarding the direction of the comic book sequel, Gadot did confirm that the script is now being worked on, which will bring the DC icon back to the big screen.

"I can't tell you yet, but we're working on the script," Gal Gadot replied, when asked when Wonder Woman 3 might hit theaters. Unfortunately, with secrecy being what it is with these tentpole projects, she was not able to reveal much else due to the fear that "people would come down from the roof and take me away and I'd miss this whole thing."

Wonder Woman 3 has now been officially confirmed to be in development, with director Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter both set to star, reprising their roles from prior installments. Jenkins, who so far has helmed both movies in the Wonder Woman franchise, and cast doubt over whether she would return for a third due to Warner Bros. controversial streaming release strategy, confirmed her return for Wonder Woman 3 during the recent DC FanDome event.

"We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting," Jenkins said at the event. "We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,″ the filmmaker teased, confirming the involvement of both Gadot and Carter.

While the extent of Wonder Woman 1984 star Lynda Carter's role in proceedings is currently unknown, Gadot has declared her excitement over working with the former Wonder Woman. "Yes!," Gadot screamed when asked whether she is excited about teaming up with Carter in Wonder Woman 3. "The most amazing thing, other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots, is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with Patty Jenkins again, and I'm super grateful for that."

Plot details for Wonder Woman 3 are currently under wraps, but Gal Gadot has previously stated that she would prefer the story bring the DC hero into the present day, rather than be sent once again in the past. So far in her standalone franchise, Gadot's Wonder Woman has fought for justice during World War I, and most recently in the 1980s, with the actress having said that Wonder Woman 3 should leave this trend behind and follow Diana Prince into the modern day. "I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," Gadot told MTV News last year. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."

Gal Gadot will next appear alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Netflix's big-budget action movie, Red Notice, which is due for release on the platform on November 12, 2021. The first reactions from critics are now in. This comes to us from Variety.