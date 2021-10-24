It has taken a long time for Wonder Woman fans to get the concrete confirmation that a third solo outing for Gal Gadot's Amazonian superhero is definitely coming, and although we are still nowhere close to knowing when exactly Wonder Woman 3 may arrive, last Saturday's DC FanDome event has already kickstarted questions about the third movie in the franchise with the most prominent being will Lynda Carter have a big part to play in the story? Reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 may have been mixed, but fans of the original Wonder Woman TV series were all delighted to see Carter make a cameo appearance in the post-credit scene of the movie as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior. However, what has not been clear is whether Carter would be returning in the threequel and how big that role could be.

Now with Lynda Carter appearing alongside Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins at the DC Fandome panel, fans have taken this to believe that she could well have a major part to play in the next movie. While it could be seen as wishful thinking, there are a number of other factors playing into this theory - the biggest being Carter's appearance at the event. Obviously these kind of panels usually exclusively feature those heavily involved in the movie or show being discussed, so Carter obviously has that kind of involvement in the latest instalment of the Wonder Woman saga. Then there are the comments made during the panel.

"We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins said. "Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three, three little kids and shooting, she's so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3."

Carter followed this up with "Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me? And that's so cool."

Although there is currently no storyline details or anyone cast in the film, Jenkins mention that "we are all three very excited" has been taken to heart by fans to mean that Jenkins, Gadot and Carter will be the driving force behind the new movie. While DC FanDome did bring a host of details about many of the other DC projects coming in the near future, we learned nothing from the Wonder Woman panel other than the confirmation that the movie has been green-lit, which itself was not really a reveal as there were few who would bet on Warner Bros. just deciding to drop the franchise after two movies.

So far, what is known is that Wonder Woman 3 will bring Gadot's character into the present, rather than looking at her past like the previous entries. Since the strained history of the Justice League's box office performance and reviews in its original form, Warner Bros. have been keeping the solo movies of its heroes pretty much stand-alone affairs, but with The Flash movie seemingly crossing boundaries and bringing together a number of DC heroes, both past and present, could this mean that Wonder Woman 3's present day setting mean that her character will have a part to play in the future of the DCEU?

All of this for now is going to remain speculation, as there are clearly no plans from Jenkins and co to divulge any information anytime soon, and with that in mind, it looks like it will be a couple of years at least before we see Wonder Woman back on the screen again. Quotes above come to us from ComicBook.com.