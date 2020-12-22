Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins spent the better part of the year adamant that the comic book sequel would not be released to streaming. Sadly, the decision was not hers to make, with Warner Bros ultimately deciding that the best thing for the movie was a HBO Max release alongside a theatrical one, a decision that has led to Jenkins having doubts over returning to direct Wonder Woman 3.

"We'll see what happens. I really don't know. I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."

So, it sounds like Patty Jenkins is not interested in coming back to the world of DC if her efforts won't be shown exclusively on the big screen as per tradition. The director responded to the release change at the time, and while she sounded like she understood the decision, the filmmaker could not completely hide her disappointment. "THE TIME HAS COME.

At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins said in a statement shared on social media. "We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it in THEATRES, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theatres have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

While Jenkins understands the need to streaming under the current circumstances, she does not sound keen for it to continue, agreeing with the sentiments of The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan, who recently chastised the studio's decision to send all new releases to HBO Max over the next year. "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," Nolan said.

"I agree with Chris," Jenkins said when asked about the decision that could potentially alter the movie industry as we know it. "I don't think it's great for the future of filmmaking when Covid has passed. However, our film was different. It was presented in a very different way, which is that we are at the height of the pandemic right now and people are really suffering and struggling and the choices are to sit on our film and wait or to release it."

Should Wonder Woman 3 come to pass, lead star Gal Gadot already has some ideas as to what she'd like to see. The actress and producer recently revealed that she would prefer for Diana Prince to stick with the modern day in any sequel, believing that "the present is the right thing."

"I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman. I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on," Gadot said.

For now, we still have Wonder Woman 1984 to look forward to, which is due for release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. This comes to us from The New York Times.