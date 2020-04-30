Up until 2017, Wonder Woman had zero cinematic outings to her name, as opposed to her contemporaries Superman and Batman, who had frontlined several solo movies. All that changed with 2017's Wonder Woman, turning the Princess of the Amazons into one of Warner Bros.' hottest cinematic properties. In an interview with Total Film Magazine, director Patty Jenkins confirmed her plans for an entire Wonder Woman cinematic universe.

"I'm not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind. But yeah, there's an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie."

Warner Bros. has confirmed that a spinoff movie focusing on the island of the Amazons, Themyscira, which is Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman's home, will be developed under Patty Jenkins. And now the director has confirmed that the storyline of the spinoff will be closely linked to Wonder Woman's personal journey, and part of a four-story arc that started with the first Wonder Woman film and will end with the third Wonder Woman film. But despite the interconnected narrative, Jenkins does not intend to take on directing duties for the Themyscira spinoff flick.

"I'm not going to direct it, hopefully. I'm going to try really hard not to. It's not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we're going to get it going. I'll produce it, for sure."

That leaves just Wonder Woman 3 that Jenkins plans to direct within the franchise. And based on what she had said in past interviews, the third part of the superheroine's trilogy of movies will be a contemporary tale.

"I'm not dying to do another period piece. It was funny, I read an article today on whether it would be in the future or what it would be. ... It's definitely one of the things we've talked about. I'm not pining to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? I think it would be weird. You have to go forward. It's definitely a contemporary story. That's all I can say. And so where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven't totally nailed down."

So prepare for Wonder Woman to deal with the issues of the current world in her third solo movie. For now, her latest adventure takes place in the '80s, in Wonder Woman 1984, as the Amazonian demigoddess takes on the combined might of Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah. Returning to the storyline for probably his last appearance is a newly resurrected Steve Trevor, which means fans will be once again treated to the crackling chemistry showcased by Chris Pine and Gal Gadot in their respective roles. This story arrives from Games Radar.