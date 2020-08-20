The upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 will see the titular character embark on another quest for self-discovery as she encounters a version of her dead love Steve Trevor. But while stories of self-discovery are all well and good, director Patty Jenkins revealed to Screenrant that she has had quite enough of that particular story arc, and hopes to take Princess Diana in a new direction with Wonder Woman 3.

"Where the second movie came from was me as a fan of her, and as a fan of superhero films, craving what I haven't gotten Which is: I wanted to see Wonder Woman out in the f***ing world, not finding herself. Like, f***ing Wonder Woman! So there is one more thing I'm craving, which is true to her theme, which is true to everything that she stands for, that I'm like, 'Ooh.' There's one more chapter of Wonder Woman that we don't quite get. It doesn't quite make sense for this movie. It didn't for the last, either."

So expect the next film in Jenkins' Wonder Woman trilogy to feature a Diana Prince who has done quite enough soul-searching, and now concentrates on kicking as much ass as possible. For lead actor Gal Gadot, making a third Wonder Woman movie with Jenkins and Chris Pine is a no-brainer because of how well they work together.

"You know it's funny, we shot Wonder Woman and we were already fantasizing on the next one. The three of us work really well together and truly love each other. And even on this one, we're already talking about our next journey together, and what's the next movie we're going to do together just because we really, we have great chemistry and we enjoy working together."

Considering that the second Wonder Woman film has not even been released yet, it is a bit premature to start talking about the third one. But it is a testament to the confidence that Warner Bros. and audiences have in Jenkins that everyone is so certain the filmmaker will return for a third movie.

In the past, Jenkins has asserted that the third Wonder Woman movie will finally bring Diana into the modern age, and from her latest hints, it seems the modern version of the character will be free of the doubts and naivety that characterized her younger self and will be ready to take her place as one of the foremost heroes in the DC pantheon. Fans have already gotten a glimpse at that character in Batman V Superman and Justice League.

For now, fans are eager to see what Wonder Woman makes of the world of 1984, and what kind of trouble she runs into with Maxwell Lord, The Cheetah, and an apparently resurrected Steve Trevor. Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 features a lead cast comprising of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Natasha Rothwell. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters Oct. 2. ScreenRant was the first to publish these quotes from director Patty Jenkins.