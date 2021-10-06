DC's live-action Wonder Women are honoring one another just as the superhero's 80th Anniversary comic book has been released. On Twitter, original live-action Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter posted some awesome artwork of her incarnation of the character posing just above the Gal Gadot version from the DCEU. Crediting the artist, Carter also says in the caption, "Sisters forever. Love you, @GalGadot!"

Gal Gadot was quick to retweet the photo and say of her fellow Wonder Woman actress, "Mama bear," adding a couple of shamrocks with a heart emoji. From one Wonder Woman to another, it's fun to see this love shared between the two actresses, especially with so many DC fans around the world also celebrating 80 great years of the famous superhero.

The online celebration stems from the recent release of DC's 100-page comic book Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary #1. It includes new stories involving Wonder Woman presented by various acclaimed talent at DC, with different tales showcasing her past, present, and future. The comic was released on Oct. 5, but there's also a plan to hold a global celebration of Wonder Woman on Oct. 21.

Lynda Carter played Wonder Woman in a live-action TV series that aired for three seasons in the 1970s. She would pass the keys over to Gal Gadot decades later when Warner Bros. first introduced the superhero in the crossover movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She was later used in the 2017 crossover Justice League and appeared in additional scenes when the four-hour cut Zack Snyder's Justice League was released this year.

Gadot also starred in the solo Wonder Woman movie that was released in 2017. While many DCEU movies struggled with critics and fell short of box office expectations, Wonder Woman, was a very big hit both at the box office and with the critics. It's one of the few DCEU movies to be given an official sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which was released in December 2020. Because of the pandemic, it did not come close to replicating the box office success of the original.

We haven't seen the last of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. In December, it was also announced that Gadot would be back for Wonder Woman 3 with director Patty Jenkins also returning. The plan is for this movie to be exclusive to theaters when it eventually releases. They're also planning to conclude this story with the third movie.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women - Gal and Patty - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said at the time.

Back in 2016, Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot teamed up to appeared at the United Nations for Wonder Woman's 75th anniversary. The move was done to acknowledge the character's designation by the U.N. as its "Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Women and Girls." Unfortunately for the actresses and the organizers, the celebration was met with backlash, and Wonder Woman was stripped of her title months later.

Happy 80 years to Wonder Woman. Here's to hoping there are 80 more years to come. You can find out more information about the official 80th anniversary celebration by heading to WonderWoman80.com.