Warner Bros. Home Entertainment returns to New York Comic Con with two spotlight events - the World Premiere of the latest DC Universe Movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, and a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Batman Beyond and its upcoming remastered release on Blu-ray - over the October 3-6, 2019 weekend at the Javits Center.

Presentations will include a film premiere and never-before-seen remastered footage, discussions with production/acting talent, a special autograph signing, and exclusive prizes for inquisitive fans. Both of the WBHE panels will be held on NYCC's Main Stage. The cast and filmmakers of Wonder Woman: Bloodlines will be hosting an autograph signing - on exclusive-to-NYCC mini-posters - on Friday, October 4 from 4:00-4:45pm.

Friday, October 4 - 7:45-9:45 - Main Stage - World Premiere of Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Animation invite New York Comic Con attendees to experience the World Premiere of the latest DC Universe Movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. In the film, Amazon princess Diana of Themyscira chooses to save fighter pilot Steve Trevor and return him to his home in America - setting in motion one of Wonder Woman's most captivating chapters. Fulfilling the role of both ambassador as well as protector, Diana soon earns the name Wonder Woman from the gracious people of Earth. Equally strong in body, heart and will, she makes it her mission to help a troubled young girl enlisted by a deadly organization known as Villainy, Inc., whose criminal members have their sights set on invading Themyscira. Prepare for a thrilling quest packed with brutal battles, mysterious mythology and endless wonder! See the film, then stay for an entertaining panel discussion with stars and filmmakers. Rosario Dawson (Jane the Virgin, Rent, Luke Cage) returns as the voice of Wonder Woman for the sixth time, leading a sensational Wonder Woman: Bloodlines voice cast that includes Jeffrey Donovan (Fargo, Burn Notice) as Steve Trevor, Marie Avgeropoulos (The 100) as Silver Swan, Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black) as Etta Candy, Kimberly Brooks (DC Super Hero Girls, Mass Effect, Winx Club) as The Cheetah & Giganta, Courtenay Taylor (Regular Show, Fallout 4) as Dr. Poison, Constance Zimmer (Entourage, House of Cards) as Veronica Cale, Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Julia Kapatelis, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Arrow) as Ferdinand, Cree Summer (Batman Beyond, Rugrats) as Hippolyta, and Mozhan Marno (The Blacklist, House of Cards) as Dr. Cyber. Producer Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen) and Justin Copeland (Batman: Hush) co-direct from a script by Mairghread Scott (Justice League Action). James Tucker (Batman: Hush) is executive producer. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents Wonder Woman: Bloodlines on Digital starting October 5, 2019, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on October 22, 2019.

Sunday, October 6 - 1:45-2:45pm - Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Batman Beyond won two Emmy Awards and three Annie Awards as it captured the imaginations of a new generation of Batman fans, setting new standards for super hero storytelling with innovative designs, outstanding voice acting and an intriguing approach to DC's iconic characters and stories. The series also spawned an acclaimed animated film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker. Come celebrate the series' 20th anniversary and its upcoming remastered Blu-ray box set release with key members of the Batman Beyond creative team, led by the voices of Batman, Terry McGinnis and Dana Tan - Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Kim Possible) and Lauren Tom (Futurama, King of the Hill) - alongside producer Alan Burnett (Batman: The Animated Series), director James Tucker (The Death of Superman, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines) and some potential surprise guests. Batman Beyond: The Complete Series Deluxe Limited Edition box set arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting October 15, 2019, and in a stunning Blu-ray box set on October 29, 2019.

WBHE panels will be live-streamed for fans unable to make the trek to New York. Please check the NYCC website for streaming details.