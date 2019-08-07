Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Wonder Woman: Bloodlines. This is the latest in what DC has dubbed simply the DC Universe Movies, but it comes from a much longer line of animated DC Comics adaptations that, on the whole, have been embraced in a big way by fans. Where some of the live-action movies have left something to be desired in the eyes of many, these animated offerings tend to please and this looks to be no exception, as we've got a big, slick spectacle on the way.

The trailer kicks off with the familiar origin story for Diana Prince, who decides to become a hero to the human race after saving a man named Steve Trevor. Beyond that, the footage we see here is loaded down with action. We see Wonder Woman duking it out with the likes of Giganta, amongst many other foes. Things eventually shift back to her island home of Themyscira, before reaching the epic, explosion-filled conclusion. Overall, this looks like yet another winner for the animated corner of the DC Universe.

The voice cast is led by Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman. The ensemble also includes Jeffrey Donovan as Steve Trevor, Marie Avgeropoulos as Silver Swan, Adrienne C. Moore as Etta Candy, Kimberly Brooks as The Cheetah/Giganta, Courtenay Taylor as Dr. Poison, Constance Zimmer as Veronica Cale, Nia Vardalos as Julia Kapatelis, Michael Dorn as Ferdinand, Cree Summer as Hippolyta, Mozhan Marno as Dr. Cyber and Ray Chase as Lead Bandit. Justin Copeland (Batman: Hush) and Sam Liu (Justice League vs the Fatal Five) serve as co-directors.

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines centers on Amazon princess Diana. While living on her island home of Themyscira, she decides to rescue fighter pilot Steve Trevor and return him to his home in America. This sets in motion one of Wonder Woman's most captivating chapters. Diana serves as both ambassador as well as protector and quickly earns the name Wonder Woman from the people of Earth. Equally strong in body, heart and will, she takes it upon herself to help a troubled young girl who has been taken in by the deadly organization Villainy, Inc., whose members, all of whom are criminals, have their sights set on invading Diana's home Themyscira.

This should, at the very least, help to fill the void until Gal Gadot returns as the beloved DC hero next year in Wonder Woman 1984. The live-action sequel also sees Patty Jenkins returning to the director's chair and will take the action to the 80s during the Cold War. With any luck, we'll be getting a teaser trailer before year's end. While no official release date has been announced as of this writing, it's expected that Wonder Woman: Bloodlines will arrive this fall on Digital HD, Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself, which was first revealed by IGN.