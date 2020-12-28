At long last, the wait is over for DCEU fans. Filmmaker Patty Jenkins' latest movie Wonder Woman 1984 has finally been released online and in theaters. The team behind the project is keeping busy promoting the film on social media. Recently, a fan asked Jenkins on Twitter if her new film and its predecessor, 2017's Wonder Woman, would qualify as "love letters" to Richar Donner's Superman movies, and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, to which Jenkins replied enthusiastically in the affirmative.

"I would aspire to that for sure. Those are my two favorite runs in the superhero world. I LOVED Superman one, and Spiderman one, in particular. Perfection. And inspired me so much."

This is not the first time Patty Jenkins has praised the superhero movies of other directors, particularly Donner, and she has often cited Christopher Reeve's Superman as a direct inspiration for her take on Wonder Woman. In fact, Jenkins revealed to another fan on Twitter that she would like to tackle a movie about Superman, Spider-Man, or Black Widow next.

The influence of the colorful, vibrant superhero movies of Donner and Raimi is most evident in Wonder Woman 1984, which wears its flashy '80s aesthetic proudly on its sleeve, and features a "magic stone" MacGuffin that seems plucked straight out of the superhero movies of the '70s and '80s when the emphasis was more on magical realism rather than the pseudo-scientific jargon that modern superhero movies use.

While Wonder Woman 1984 has received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has managed to do decent enough business at the box-office considering the peculiar constraints the year has wrought on the theater industry. Warner Bros. appears so pleased with the film that Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich recently confirmed that Wonder Woman 3 has already been greenlit.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women - Gal and Patty - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

While Jenkins is happy to talk about previous superhero movies that inspired Wonder Woman 1984, her new film also takes some daring departures from traditions within the genre, as the filmmaker recently revealed how the ending of Wonder Woman 1984 upends fan expectations.

"I did a couple of things in this movie that everybody said we couldn't do: Nobody dies, and she wins in the end with a conversation. To me, this was a Trojan horse: I wanted to tick off every box of what you're looking for in a superhero movie, but actually what I'm hopefully pulling off is a subversion where instead you're saying to this younger generation that sees these movies, 'You have to find the hero within.'"

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 features a lead cast comprising of Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film is now available in theaters and on HBO Max.

