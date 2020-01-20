The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston has yet to appear in a comic book movie, but if the actress had her way, she would have played Wonder Woman. At the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Aniston brought in a Female Actor in a Drama Series win based on her performance in The Morning Show. Speaking with press at the event, Aniston also touched on her desire to play the legendary DC superheroine, though she also admits that she missed the boat on pursuing that opportunity.

"I wanted to be Wonder Woman, but I waited too long," Aniston bluntly stated when asked if she had any other particular career goals. Clearly recognizing that a run as a part of the Justice League is improbable, Aniston says she's still looking forward to other acting endeavors. She ads: "I honestly feel like I'm kicking into a creative stride that I discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn't know that I had before. So, I almost have new eyes that I'm seeing what I do as an actor through. I want to do more comedies though, God. I'm ready to have some laughter."

Jennifer Aniston's comments about potentially playing Wonder Woman come just months after controversial comments made in 2019 about Marvel movies. At the time, Aniston cited "big Marvel movies" as a reason she chose to pursue small screen work like The Morning Show, saying she wasn't "really that interested in living in a green screen." Though Wonder Woman is from DC, fans from both sides took offense to the comments, suggesting the actress was throwing shade at all superhero movies. In any case, Aniston's disdain for green screens does help explain why she wasn't exactly lobbying for the role.

Of course, the biggest obstacle preventing Aniston from landing her dream role is the fact that it's already been cast. Since 2016, Gal Gadot has been playing Wonder Woman on the big screen, beginning with a cameo appearance in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The next year, she starred in both her own solo movie Wonder Woman and the crossover movie Justice League. While many DCEU-set projects underperformed at the box office and with critics, Wonder Woman was an exception, pulling in mostly positive reviews and making some serious bank with worldwide ticket sales.

Gadot will be back as Diana Prince in the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to arrive in theaters on June 5, 2020. If the sequel performs just as well or better than its predecessor, then it's very likely Gadot will continue reprising the part in more movies yet to come, keeping the Wonder Woman role occupied for the foreseeable future. Still, Wonder Woman has been played by a variety of actresses in various animated DC projects, so there's always the possibility for Aniston to one day voice the character.

Where you can find Aniston these days is on the Apple TV series The Morning Show. Co-starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, the series stars Aniston as morning news anchor Alex Levy, focusing on the drama that goes on behind the scenes of morning television. "I'm shrieking. I did not see this coming at all, so it's very exciting," Aniston said of her big win for her work on the series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This news comes to us from People.