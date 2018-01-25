Though a great number of worthy movies from last year were snubbed during this year's Oscar nominations, no other film garnered as much attention as Wonder Woman. The DC superhero adventure was shut out of every category. Gal Gadot was never a favorite for the Best Actress race. But many believed Patty Jenkins would pick up a nod for Best Director, and some even had high hopes that Wonder Woman would be nominated for Best Picture. Sadly, none of that came to pass. So how does Gal Gadot feel about this grave oversight?

She doesn't really think it matters. Because she received enough love from fans to make it all worth while. The movie is one of 2017's biggest blockbusters, and proved to be a hit with not only audiences but also critics. About getting shunted by the Academy, Gadot gave the best response possible.

"I was very moved and touched by the feedback of all the people that were disappointed that Wonder Woman wasn't nominated. But we certainly never did the movie for that. I think that you can't have it all. We've done this movie and it was received in such an amazing, wonderful way, and we want to stay humble and grateful, and we're going to have another movie, so who knows? Maybe the next one!"

And yes, there is a next one. While Justice League faltered at the box office, even with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman a featured player, there is a Wonder Woman 2 on the way. And it has the same team in place, with Gal Gadot once again picking up the shield and sword, while Jenkins coaches her from behind the camera.

Superhero movies have never gotten the love they deserve at the Oscars. Heath Ledger won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as The Joker in The Dark Knight, but that came after his death and was more a way to honor the actor and his work than shining a light on the movie itself. This year, only two movies managed to secure nominations. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 got a Visual Effects nod, while Logan was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, which a lot of genre fans see as a major victory in itself.

So, no, Wonder Woman didn't get nominated for any Oscars. Nor did it manage to get recognized at the Golden Globes or any of those other end of year awards shows. That doesn't mean it's a bad movie. It's a fan movie, and as we've seen it will be long remembered after many of this year's Oscar contenders come and go. So, Oscar isn't everything, and shouldn't be looked at as the golden lasso of success. Gal Gadot's Oscar comments come from ET Online.