Wonder Woman is officially the best superhero movie of all time, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. A whole lot has been said of the incredible success that Wonder Woman has enjoyed this year. The movie was met with excellent reviews which, in turn, led to a tremendous box office take. With all things now factored in, Rotten Tomatoes has now officially declared that Wonder Woman has the honor of being the best superhero movie ever.

Rotten Tomatoes recently updated their list of the 50 best superhero movies of all time. After recalculating the numbers, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman came out on top, beating out the likes of The Dark Knight, The Avengers and a couple of other superhero movies that were released this year. When Rotten Tomatoes recalculated the numbers, the adjusted score for Wonder Woman is 108.567%. According to Rotten Tomatoes, "The adjusted score comes from a weighted formula (Bayesian) that we use that accounts for variation in the number of reviews per movie." So that's pretty damn impressive.

Prior to the release of Wonder Woman, Warner Bros. was having issues with the DCEU. Both Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were incredibly divisive and panned by critics. They did manage to find financial success, but those movies are nowhere to be found on this list. Wonder Woman, on the other hand, was a complete 180 for DC and, in addition to the critical love, the movie grossed $821.7 million worldwide. It also has the honor of being the first female-led superhero movie of the modern era.

Interestingly enough, this newly ranked list from Rotten Tomatoes is very heavy on recent movies. Every single superhero movie released in 2017 (so far) made the top 10. Logan, which is a movie that has legitimate Oscar chances, like Wonder Woman, in addition to being a box office success and a true crowd-pleaser, came in at number 2. Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is the first truly beloved Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2, came in at number 4. Thor: Ragnarok, which is currently tearing it up at the box office, comes in at number 5. Even The LEGO Batman Movie managed to make the list, coming it at number 10.

The highest-rated movie not released in 2017 is Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, which is generally considered to be one of the greatest comic book movies ever made. The MCU absolutely dominates the top 10, with a total of five movies on the list, including The Avengers, Iron Man and Captain America: Civil War. Pixar even got in on the action, as The Incredibles comes in at number 9. You can check out the full list of the top 10 superhero movies of all time, courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, for yourself below.

Rotten Tomatoes Best Superhero Movies of All Time

1. Wonder Woman

2. Logan

3. The Dark Knight

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

5. Thor: Ragnarok

6. The Avengers

7. Iron Man

8. Captain America: Civil War

9. The Incredibles

10. The LEGO Batman Movie