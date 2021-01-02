After years of waiting, Wonder Woman 1984 is finally out. While the reviews have been mixed so far, one thing that cannot be doubted is the love that director Patty Jenkins clearly has for the world and mythology of the central superheroine. In an interview with Collider, Jenkins explained that while she did her own thing with the solo Wonder Woman films, the character's appearance in other DCEU films was out of her sphere of influence.

"I did not have any input into how she fit into either version of Justice League. I was shooting Wonder Woman at the time that they started shooting Justice League so it was a very, very busy time. But no, I never had any input or even really knowledge about what was going to be going on in Justice League. Yes, I always have tried to kind of be respectful of knowing where she kind of ends up and keeping the same suit and all of those kinds of things, but I didn't really know exactly what was going to happen there."

While Jenkins had long wanted to make a Wonder Woman film, she was not the first director to join the DCEU. That honor fell to Zack Snyder. And so it was Snyder who was tasked with introducing Wonder Woman to the DCEU via Batman v. Superman. That means not only was Jenkins not in control of the first live-action appearance of Wonder Woman in DC films, but she was also not in charge of casting the part.

Still, Jenkins has spoken out in the past about how happy she was with Snyder's choice of Gal Gadot in the role of Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman, even going so far as to admit that she herself might not have found anyone better.

"I remember when I read in the news that Wonder Woman had been cast and my heart sank. I had been talking to the studio for so long about doing it and I was like well 'that's that'. I'm sure we wouldn't have made the same choice. Frankly, I think they did a better job than I could have because I don't know that I would have scoured the earth as hard to find her. I don't know that I would've looked internationally. I would have just looked for an American girl."

While the coming together of Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins was a series of fortuitous events largely outside their control, the two have built a very successful partnership, one which will extend far into the future, with a third Wonder Woman film confirmed to be in development, and the upcoming Cleopatra biopic that Jenkins will direct and Gadot will produce and star in.

Directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Natasha Rothwell. The film arrived in theaters and HBO Max on December 25, while debuting theatrically in international markets starting on December 16. This news originayed at Collider.