Wonder Woman 1984 is currently lighting up HBO Max (and select theaters) with its bright colors, vibrant action sequences, and superhero optimism. Director Patty Jenkins was recently confirmed to be returning for a third Wonder Woman adventure, but just before the announcement that she would be back behind the camera the next movie in the trilogy, the filmmaker revealed that she actually has plans for the franchise to wrap up with a quadrilogy.

"The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct, but I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it's all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving, kind, pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it."

While the overall themes of female empowerment shouldn't come as much of a surprise, Patty Jenkins plans for a potential four-movie series should prove an exciting prospect for fans of her previous DC endeavours. Until recently, the director has played it coy over her return to helm Wonder Woman 3, even declaring that she would walk away should the movie not receive a traditional theatrical release. "We'll see what happens," she said recently. "I really don't know. I know that I'd love to do the third one if the circumstances were right and there was still a theatrical model possible. I don't know that I would if there wasn't."

Jenkins continued involvement with Wonder Woman was officially revealed by the studio, with Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich officially announcing Wonder Woman 3, "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women - Gal and Patty - who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Lead star Gal Gadot is also confirmed to be returning for Wonder Woman 3 with the actress recently revealing her own idea for the direction of the sequel. While the character has so far fought in World War I, and been transported to the 1980s, Gadot believes that "the present is the right thing" for further installments saying, "I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman. I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."

Wonder Woman 1984 picks up with the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s and finds Diana Prince living during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The highly anticipated sequel finds Diana coming into conflict with not one, but two formidable foes in the form of Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and the mysterious media mogul Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, who has returned from the dead under mysterious, and possibly nefarious circumstances.

