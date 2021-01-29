Wonder Woman 1984 is winner of the Christmas streaming showdown with Disney and Pixar. The highly anticipated DC sequel premiered Christmas Day on HBO Max and in theaters, while Disney and Pixar's Soul skipped theaters in favor of a Disney+ debut on the same day. Wonder Woman 1984 was able to get some viewers into theaters to check out the movie, but for the most part, it seems that the majority of fans stayed at home to stream the movie instead.

It has been revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 topped Nielsen's U.S. streaming chart for the week of December 21st to 27th, which was just updated. According to Nielson, the DC sequel racked up 2.252 billion minutes of streaming on HBO Max, while Soul drew nearly 1.7 billion minutes on Disney+. It seems that Warner Bros. was able to beat out Pixar and Disney by 35% when looking at the minutes alone. However, there are some other factors to take into account when looking at Nielson's metrics.

Soul has a running time of 101 minutes, which does not include the foreign language credits, which brings the movie to 110 minutes. However, the regular credits bring the movie to about 90 minutes. Most viewers do not sit and watch all of the credits, unless they have fallen asleep. In comparison, Wonder Woman 1984 is much longer at 151 minutes, and it is believed that the credits start rolling around the 143-minute mark. According to Forbes, this means that the DC sequel was watched approximately between 14.9 million and 15.7 million times, while Soul was watched approximately between 15.3 million and 18.5 million times over the holiday week.

When looking at those numbers, it doesn't look like Wonder Woman 1984 truly dominated the holiday weekend like most are saying. However, it's not exactly clear how Nielson is getting their metrics from HBO Max, especially since this was the first time they have included the streaming service. Nielson has said that they are "working toward introducing the data externally" from HBO Max. In addition, it's unclear how the minutes are tabulated when taken into account the DC fans that more than likely fast forwarded through the credits to see the mid-credit scene. Basically, it's looks like it's going to be a little longer before Nielson and other ratings groups are able to get definitive streaming information.

Netflix does not provide their viewership numbers with the public. Instead, they choose to announce when something has been a massive hit. For instance, earlier this week, they announced that Bridgerton is their most-watched series in their history. Netflix says that the popular series was watched by more than 82 million households within its first 28 days of streaming. With that being said, the streaming numbers for Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul are definitely impressive. HBO Max claims that nearly half of its paid subscribers watched the the sequel on its premiere day. Forbes was the first to report on the possible closer margin between the DC and Pixar movies over the holiday week in December.