Promotions are underway for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is coming to HBO Max early next year. While a version of the story was already released back in 2017, Snyder has promised his cut of the movie features several new storylines and scenes. In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, the filmmaker spoke about the importance of Princess Diana aka Wonder Woman to the DCEU's superhero team, describing her as the "glue" that holds everything together.

"I feel like Wonder Woman's journey in our movie is really [that] she's kind of the glue. A lot of the glue that kind of holds the team together. She is the dose of love that everyone kind of needs. She has a line where she's talking to Aquaman, where he has a slight sort of malice towards his people, and he's talking about it. And she says, of course, things like, 'Hate is useless.' And he's like, 'Maybe.' I feel like that's kind of her mantra throughout the film, is just saying things to Victor about [how] the world needs his gifts."

While Superman is traditionally seen as the leader of the Justice League, his death at the end of Batman v. Superman means Zack Snyder's Justice League needed a new character to take the lead and assemble the group of heroes. That character is going to be Bruce Wayne aka Batman. As Zack Snyder explained, this is among the important missions of Bruce's life and will help evolve his character from an avowed loner to someone who finally understands the importance of being a part of something bigger than himself.

"They literally are a team of misfits, you know, if you think about each of them. All the way down to Bruce. Alfred says to him, 'A man who broods in a cave for a living isn't necessarily the right guy to be the leader of the pack.' So it's kind of fun. I think that that's really great. By the way, his journey, for me, Bruce's journey is all about that. All about finally understanding that being part of a family - being part of a group, being the sort of the head of this little house of misfits - that's alright. He doesn't have to, like, just go out into the darkness of alleys and pound the sh-t out of criminals (laughs). He's bringing [the Justice League] together. The actual job of bringing them together is as important as anything he's ever done."

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.