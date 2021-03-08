Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince in a new teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League. In recent days, other teaser trailers have been released by Snyder teasing the arrivals of Batman, Superman, and The Flash. With perfect timing, the new Wonder Woman-centric teaser arrives on International Women's Day, and you can watch the video below.

As with the other superheroes, Wonder Woman has also been given a new character poster for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was posted on the movie's official Twitter account.

Along with appearing in the DCEU crossover movies like Justice League and Batman v Superman, Gadot has starred in two solo movies in the iconic role. After Wonder Woman proved to be a tremendous success at the box office in 2017, Gadot reprised the role in last year's sequel Wonder Woman 1984. It won't be the last we'll be seeing of Gadot as Diana Prince on the big screen, as Warner Bros. has already greenlit a third Wonder Woman movie with Gadot back in the role.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman alongside Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. The four-hour movie also includes special appearances from other DCEU characters, such as Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. A redesigned Joker will also be featured with Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto reprising the role.

During the production of Justice League, Snyder left the project during post-production with new director Joss Whedon heavily altering the final cut. This created a lot of controversy with fans who felt that the movie would have turned out much better if Snyder had completed it his way. That's what inspired the popular #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign that has finally resulted in the movie's release on HBO Max this month.

It is expected that the Snyder Cut will end with a major cliffhanger that is unlikely to ever be resolved. Snyder recently explained how the plan at the time was for Justice League to be the first of a three-movie series similar to The Lord of the Rings. Only very little new footage was shot for Zack Snyder's Justice League, so it also appears that the four-hour cut will mostly adhere to Snyder's original vision. In any case, it doesn't seem likely that there will be a follow-up to the new Justice League.

"Frankly, [Justice League] was meant as the primer for another two movies - not that those movies are ever going to get photographed, I don't see that happening - and it stays true to that concept," Snyder told Total Film. "It was meant to be like Lord of the Rings and not a one-off. That's the way I think about it."

Directed by Snyder, Zack Snyder's Justice League was written by Snyder, Chris Terrio, and Will Beall. Deborah Snyder and Charles Roven produced. The movie will begin streaming on March 18 on HBO Max. The new teaser trailer and poster were posted by Zack Snyder's Justice League on Twitter.