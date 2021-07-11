With pre-production well under way on Wonka, the prequel movie to Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, we are learning new things about the upcoming look at the early life of factory owner Willy Wonka on a regular basis. In the last few days there has been a new rumor that Olivia Colman is the latest name in the mix, as well as some potential plot points of the story itself. While the novel by Dahl has been adapted twice, once back in 1971 with Gene Wilder in the role and again in 2005 with Johnny Depp in the role of Wonka, but this will be the first time we have seen the eccentric confectioner's past.

According to the new rumors, Wonka will take place in the mid-19th century, during the industrial revolution in England, and will feature the first discovery of the Oompa Loopas as Wonka embarks on one of his adventures. The additional new suggestion is that the movie really wants Olivia Colman as the villain, but there has been no confirmation whether she has been formally offered the part.

The new story about one of Roald Dahl's most loved character is scripted by Simon Farnaby and Paul King, who also directs. Harry Potter producer David Heyman will be doing the same with Wonka along with the manager of the Dahl Estate, Michael Siegel. While the film will not adapt from one of Dahl's works directly this time, the combination of magic and music that has been promised will likely be a winning combination for those who loved the original, as well as bringing the character to a new generation.

While some question the need for the constant use of old characters in remakes and reboots, some of the stars of Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory recently spoke to People magazine while celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie. During the interview, Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie Bucket in the movie, was asked how he felt about the more recent iterations of the characters.

"As Julie [Cole] likes to say, 'There's room for all of us. We can all play well together in the sandbox,' " Ostrum said. "And the prequel will shed more light on early Wonka. But again, there's been so many different versions of Willy Wonka, be it on Broadway, opera, a pinball machine ... you can't kill the Willy Wonka story," he added. "So all of it is good. It's a great story. And people enjoy whatever different version they're watching; it's fun to watch. So I think we're all looking forward to the prequel."

How the story will play out is mostly unknown right now, but we would like to hope that it will take some kind of fantasy elements on board. It's not the like the Oompa Loompas are just going to be wandering the streets of London. In addition, if Olivia Colman does take a villainous role, then maybe her character could the reason Wonka is so unwilling to trust people with his factory in the future and is pretty much a recluse. Wonka is expected to start shooting early 2022 for a March 17th, 2023 release. This news originated at theilluminerdi.com.