While recent Roald Dahl news has been centered on the acquisition of his entire catalog of stories by Netflix, Warner Bros. don't want us to forget that they have their Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka, coming soon and announced last week that the movie was underway shooting in the U.K. It seems that the film's lead Timothee Chalamet also doesn't want the production to dip out of the public eye as he took to his Instagram account to share the first look at his costume as the titular confectioner.

Writing on the post, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last," Timothée Chalamet posted two images that give us a close-up look of what we can expect from the movie in 2023. In the first image, we get a clear shot of Chalamet in what can only be described as classic Wonka costume, consisting of a brown top hat, purple suit jacket and very old-fashioned scarf. The actor himself seems more in line with Gene Wilder's take on the character than the more recent Johnny Depp version, which for many will be a welcome sight. The second image is a little more ambiguous, but appears to show a hidden box inside the opened tip of Wonka's cane, which of course was one of his iconic props in the original movie, so again seeing it here shows that there is certainly some continuity to be found here.

The film has an ensemble cast including Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Keegan Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Simon Farnaby and Tom Davis among others, with Paddington director Paul King helming and David Heyman, Luke Kelly and Alexandra Derbyshire producing. While there is still a lot of secrecy around the exact plot, Heyman spoke to Collider back in 2019 about the movie and was able to hint at how they were working on the story they wanted to tell about the life of Wonka before he became the reclusive and untrusting Chocolate Factory owner he was first seen as in Dahl's story.

"We are still trying to figure out how to tell that story, what the story is," the producer said to Collider. "It's a prequel, it's not a sequel. What makes Willy-when we find him at the chocolate factory doing the golden ticket, where is he before that? What leads him to that place where he's locked himself away? It's how does he get there? So we're playing around with that. It's not a remake... But it's possibly an origin story... It's challenging because you don't have Dahl, you don't have a Dahl book, and yet you have a Dahl character. But I think there's a lot in his character that suggests who he is and also where he might come from or what his childhood or his middle age might have been like. So we're exploring that. We're discussing it. We're in the very early stages and very excited about what lies ahead."

Wonka is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 17th, 2023.