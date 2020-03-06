Woody Allen's memoir will no longer come out underneath the Hachette publishing banner. The news comes after employees staged a walk-out to stand in solidarity with Dylan and Ronan Farrow. Allen has been accused of sexually assaulting Dylan when she was a child, an accusation that the director has denied multiple times. Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill book came out underneath one of Hachette's several imprints, so he was not very happy to hear Allen's memoir was coming out under the same publishing banner. As a result, he quickly dropped the publisher.

Hachette's CEO Michael Pietsch was reportedly supposed to have a town hall meeting with employees over their decision to put out Woody Allen's Apropos of Nothing memoir. However, the meeting never happened, which resulted in the employee walk-out. Over 75 people walked out to make sure their message about Woody Allen was loud and clear. Hachette released a statement, which you can read below.

"Hachette Book Group has decided that it will not publish Woody Allen's memoir Apropos of Nothing, originally scheduled for sale in April 2020, and will return all rights to the author. The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard. Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG."

Sources say Hachette employees cheered when the news was announced. Dylan Farrow was angry about Hachette's decision to put out Woody Allen's memoir without having a fact checker consult her about her presence in the book. Needless to say, Farrow was unbelievably moved by the walk-out and the message it sent, along with the eventual cancellation. She had this to say.

"I'm in awe and so very grateful. To each and every individual who, at great professional risk to themselves, stood in solidarity with my brother, myself, and all victims of sexual abuse yesterday: words will never describe the debt of gratitude I owe to you. For someone who has felt alone in my story for so long, yesterday was a profound reminder of what a difference can be made when people stand and unite together for what's right. Thank you so very much."

Woody Allen has yet to respond to Hachette's decision to cancel his memoir or the staff walk-outs. Ronan Farrow, who has stood with his sister since the start, released a statement on Tuesday declaring his disappointment in Hachette for offering to put out Allen's memoir. He also criticized the publisher for not fact-checking with Dylan Farrow. He then revealed he would no longer work with them.

As for what Woody Allen will do next, he might be able to find another publisher to put out his memoir, though it will be a bit harder now. Hachette is massive and there were a lot of other publishers voicing their support for the Hachette employees on social media yesterday. Allen can always self-publish the book if he really wants people to read it. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Woody Allen memoir news.